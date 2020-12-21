                 

News

BBE outlines Tier 4 advice to English bands

Brass Bands England has outlined its advice to bands that are in Tier 4 regions.

  The latest advice for those in Tier 4 comes from BBE.

Monday, 21 December 2020

        

Brass Bands England has announced details of how the new Tier 4 restrictions applicable from Sunday 20th December will affect brass bands.

They state: "BBE advises that, for those in Tier 4, no brass band activity should take place, including carolling, performances and rehearsals.

We appreciate the difficulty that this will place on bands planning to go carolling in the run up to Christmas, but Tier 4 restrictions have just been announced in response to the rise in virus levels in these areas."

Updated

They added: "This advice will be updated should there be any changes in the Performing Arts Guidance from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), although this is not expected to be available in time for the start of Tier 4 restrictions on 20th December."

BBE advises that, for those in Tier 4, no brass band activity should take place, including carolling, performances and rehearsalsBBE

Guidance

Guidance for the performing arts, which is due to be updated to reflect Tier 4 changes, can be found at:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19/performing-arts

BBE guidance can be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources on resuming activities including example risk assessments.

Questions:

If anyone has questions on restarting or continuing banding activities, then please contact BBE on Facebook, which will be monitored while the BBE office is closed until 11th January.

        

