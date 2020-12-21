Double time for Conductors

The Brass Band Conductor's Association has announced that its membership has doubled following its recent re-launch.

Rebranding

Formerly known as the National Association of Brass Band Conductors (NABBC), the organisation's new re-branding has formed part of a new reinvigorated approach to attract new conductors and interest from across the UK and Ireland.

At its re-launch BBCA President Russell Gray said that he hoped the organisation would go from strength to strength with more online events and their flagship conducting competition in 2021.

Webinar sessions in 2021

A second online webinar for those thinking of taking the helm as a conductor is being planned for 26th January.

Registration information will be added to the Brass Bands England website in the new year: https://www.bbe.org.uk/events

Find out more

To find out more about the BBCA and to join visit https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us

BBCA membership includes individual membership of BBE, one free enhanced DBS check, access to excellent insurance deals, discounts on BBCA and BBE events and more.

For further information email member@bbe.org.uk