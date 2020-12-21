                 

*
banner

News

Double time for Conductors

The Brass Band Conductor's Association has announced that its membership has doubled following its recent re-launch.

bba
  The organisation has reported a doubling of its membership since its re-launch

Monday, 21 December 2020

        

The Brass Band Conductor's Association (BBCA) has announced that following its recent re-launch membership numbers have doubled.

Rebranding

Formerly known as the National Association of Brass Band Conductors (NABBC), the organisation's new re-branding has formed part of a new reinvigorated approach to attract new conductors and interest from across the UK and Ireland.

At its re-launch BBCA President Russell Gray said that he hoped the organisation would go from strength to strength with more online events and their flagship conducting competition in 2021.

Webinar sessions in 2021

A second online webinar for those thinking of taking the helm as a conductor is being planned for 26th January.

Registration information will be added to the Brass Bands England website in the new year: https://www.bbe.org.uk/events

At its re-launch BBCA President Russell Gray said that he hoped the organisation would go from strength to strength with more online events and their flagship conducting competition in 20214BR

Find out more

To find out more about the BBCA and to join visit https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us
BBCA membership includes individual membership of BBE, one free enhanced DBS check, access to excellent insurance deals, discounts on BBCA and BBE events and more.

For further information email member@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

tRedeagr

Tredegar link to provide extra compassion at Christmas

December 21 • Welsh champion links with Compassionate Cymru to bring extra musical comfort for those in greatest need at Christmas.

sAVE

£100K target reached by #SaveOurBrassBands campaign

December 21 • Over 70 bands have gained financial help thanks to their link to the Crowdfunder campaign led by Brass Bands England.

WARWICK

pInstruments lead the way in bacteria prevention

December 21 • Warwick Music Group ensures their market leading range of plastic instruments benefit from antimicrobial technology.

Sheona White

Besson to support 'Back to Basics' BBE Webinar

December 21 • Besson to support new series of online development webinars.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top