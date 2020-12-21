Strabane keep opening the windows for Christmas

Strabane Brass Band has produced a daily advent calendar of music making to lead up to Christmas.

The players of Strabane Brass Band from Northern Ireland have been keeping themselves busy over the last month by producing a virtual advent calendar to raise funds for the Marie Curie Cancer Care charity.

Daily window

Musical Director Charles Fyffe, told 4BR: "All performances have been recorded in isolation during lockdown featuring full band, sections, duets and solos. A new window is opened at 7.00pm every night on the band's Facebook page.

The band has worked very hard to produce these recordings and raise money for a worthwhile cause."

To enjoy

https://www.facebook.com/strabanebrass