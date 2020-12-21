Strabane keep opening the windows for Christmas

The players of Strabane Brass Band from Northern Ireland have been keeping themselves busy over the last month by producing a virtual advent calendar to raise funds for the Marie Curie Cancer Care charity.
Daily window
Musical Director Charles Fyffe, told 4BR: "All performances have been recorded in isolation during lockdown featuring full band, sections, duets and solos. A new window is opened at 7.00pm every night on the band's Facebook page.
The band has worked very hard to produce these recordings and raise money for a worthwhile cause."