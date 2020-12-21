Crew Brass makes tracks to return to its roots

Crewe Brass is looking forward to the future based at a new home ideal to help with all their musical ambitions.

Crewe Brass from the north west has made a welcome return to its heritage roots as they look forward to the future at their new home at the town's Heritage Centre.

The band will shortly move to the Exhibition Hall at Crewe Heritage Centre to enable the Second Section band to use the premises for rehearsals as well as becoming the venue's 'Band in Residence'. The move will also strengthen the organisation's local and international links.

Fantastic

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It's fantastic that we are coming home — only 1,000 yards or so from the band's first band room. To be welcomed into the Crewe Heritage Centre is a real life saver.

The facilities are second to none, are fully Covid compliant, and provide a great rehearsal acoustic that will help us climb the table and gain promotion again."

Welcoming

They added: "A big thank you goes to Cheshire East & Crewe Town Council for matching us up with Crewe Heritage Centre. We can't wait to play at the events that the Crewe Heritage Centre put on.

They have been so welcoming and super friendly, we couldn't be happier to be coming here."

Musical benefit

MD, Matt Pithers also believes that the move will be of huge musical benefit. "This mutually beneficial partnership is a fantastic opportunity for both organisations. The space and flexibility of Crewe Heritage Centre offers us many options going forward.

We hope to be able to host concerts as well as rehearse in what is a fantastic and currently underused venue. I for one am very excited for the evolution of Crewe Brass and this move is one of many exciting plans beginning to come to fruition."