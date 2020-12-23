The eyes have it...

A new innovation could make face to face music teaching much easier in 2021 and beyond — if the funding can be raised...

It's hoped a new tech gadget that can help brass tutors with 'face to face' online teaching will be able to gain vital funding to go into production in 2021.

The 'View-You Cam' is a webcam which can be moved easily on a monitor/pc screen meaning that the tutor is always speaking directly at the person they are helping.

Face to face

That essential 'face to face' approach means no peering into screens from strange angles so that the message you are imparting is done clearly and effectively.

Its inventor is former Foresters Brass bass trombonist Dan Baker-Collins, and he hopes it could provide a vital new tool to help with on-line teaching.

"I initially created this to get round that frustrating issue of online eye contact. It is so frustrating that so many lessons are spoiled by that essential element not being correct and becoming a distraction as people look in different places.

Since we launched our Kickstarter campaign, several friends who are brass teachers have said this will be an absolute 'game-changer' when it comes to teaching online.

It'll mean they can look directly at their students while teaching them, rather than looking up at the camera and just hoping they're keeping up with the lesson."

Prototype to production

It is hoped that the fund will enable Dan to get the product from prototype form (above) and into production, and says he's hoping banders will now back his idea:

"I know how powerful the wider banding community is and I think everyone will see the benefit of this new invention, even if they're not a teacher.

We are all communicating so much online these days, and I know how frustrating it is not being able to make direct eye contact.

Whether you use things like Zoom for business or pleasure, the View-You Cam will be a real boost to making those interactions more real, more engaging and more effective."

Find out more

You can find out more about the gadget, and pledge support, at Dan's Kickstarter project page: www.viewyoucam.com