                 

*
banner

News

The eyes have it...

A new innovation could make face to face music teaching much easier in 2021 and beyond — if the funding can be raised...

Camera
  The invention will hopefully make face to face tutoring easier

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

        

It's hoped a new tech gadget that can help brass tutors with 'face to face' online teaching will be able to gain vital funding to go into production in 2021.

The 'View-You Cam' is a webcam which can be moved easily on a monitor/pc screen meaning that the tutor is always speaking directly at the person they are helping.

Face to face

That essential 'face to face' approach means no peering into screens from strange angles so that the message you are imparting is done clearly and effectively.

Its inventor is former Foresters Brass bass trombonist Dan Baker-Collins, and he hopes it could provide a vital new tool to help with on-line teaching.

"I initially created this to get round that frustrating issue of online eye contact. It is so frustrating that so many lessons are spoiled by that essential element not being correct and becoming a distraction as people look in different places.

Since we launched our Kickstarter campaign, several friends who are brass teachers have said this will be an absolute 'game-changer' when it comes to teaching online.

It'll mean they can look directly at their students while teaching them, rather than looking up at the camera and just hoping they're keeping up with the lesson."

It'll mean they can look directly at their students while teaching them, rather than looking up at the camera and just hoping they're keeping up with the lessonDan Baker-Collins

Prototype to production

It is hoped that the fund will enable Dan to get the product from prototype form (above) and into production, and says he's hoping banders will now back his idea:
"I know how powerful the wider banding community is and I think everyone will see the benefit of this new invention, even if they're not a teacher.

We are all communicating so much online these days, and I know how frustrating it is not being able to make direct eye contact.

Whether you use things like Zoom for business or pleasure, the View-You Cam will be a real boost to making those interactions more real, more engaging and more effective."

Find out more

You can find out more about the gadget, and pledge support, at Dan's Kickstarter project page: www.viewyoucam.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dyke

Black Dyke reach out to worldwide fans for Christmas

December 23 • Queensbury band's virtual Christmas concert production has been enjoyed by Pondashers across the globe.

Jaren

Nordic midnight treat tonight...

December 23 • There is the opportunity to enjoy some wonderful festive music played right up to the stroke of midnight.

Kings

4BR pre-Christmas Quiz: We're Three Kings

December 23 • Name the three Kings in question and a trio of great CDs will be on their way to you as a late Christmas prezzie...

McGhee

Youthful Countdown to Christmas

December 23 • Young players from the Accent Music Education Hub have worked with composers Paul McGhee and Lucy Pankhurst to provide a musical countdown to Chrsitmas.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top