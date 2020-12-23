30-year-old Turmblasen tradition kept alive by new means

A wonderful tradition was heard in a different way in Germany thanks to the efforts of Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V.

Performing under the motto 'Corona can't stop the Music!' Brass Band BlechKLANG, Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and Show Brass Band VielKLANG in Germany who perform under the umbrella of the brass band association Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V., have found a way to keep a 30 year tradition alive in the run-up to Christmas.

Tower

'Turmblasen' sees players perform carols from the town hall tower of Jena — a tradition linked to the town's famous Christmas market for more than 30 years.

Due to the Corona pandemic, it could be undertaken this year in its usual format, but under MD Alexander Richter, a digital version was conceived in which the musicians recorded the music from their homes.

New choice

He told 4BR: "There was great disappointment that 'Turmblasen' couldn't take place this year, but we didn't want to resign ourselves to the fact that there would be no carolling at all. That's why we chose to do it this way — and we were delighted by the response from the musicians."

The digital 'Turmblasen' was premiered on Brass Band BlechKLANG's Facebook page and YouTube channel this week and also enabled the band to reach out to potential financial donors.

Alexander added: "In addition to the cultural loss due to the cancelled carolling, financial losses have unfortunately also occurred.

The brass band association Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V., which has already been struggling with the effects of Corona since the summer, urgently needs financial help to enable brass banding to survive and prosper in this part of Germany."

Enjoy:

Feel free to use the YouTube video as well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ImWQ6s48_0

A crowdfunding page has been set up at: https://www.startnext.com/en/rettet-das-jenaer-turmblasen