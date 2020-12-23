                 

*
banner

News

30-year-old Turmblasen tradition kept alive by new means

A wonderful tradition was heard in a different way in Germany thanks to the efforts of Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V.

Blechklang
  The players recorded the music from home to maintain the tradition

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

        

Performing under the motto 'Corona can't stop the Music!' Brass Band BlechKLANG, Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and Show Brass Band VielKLANG in Germany who perform under the umbrella of the brass band association Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V., have found a way to keep a 30 year tradition alive in the run-up to Christmas.

Tower

'Turmblasen' sees players perform carols from the town hall tower of Jena — a tradition linked to the town's famous Christmas market for more than 30 years.

Due to the Corona pandemic, it could be undertaken this year in its usual format, but under MD Alexander Richter, a digital version was conceived in which the musicians recorded the music from their homes.

The digital 'Turmblasen' was premiered on Brass Band BlechKLANG's Facebook page and YouTube channel this week and also enabled the band to reach out to potential financial donors4BR

New choice

He told 4BR: "There was great disappointment that 'Turmblasen' couldn't take place this year, but we didn't want to resign ourselves to the fact that there would be no carolling at all. That's why we chose to do it this way — and we were delighted by the response from the musicians."

The digital 'Turmblasen' was premiered on Brass Band BlechKLANG's Facebook page and YouTube channel this week and also enabled the band to reach out to potential financial donors.

Alexander added: "In addition to the cultural loss due to the cancelled carolling, financial losses have unfortunately also occurred.

The brass band association Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V., which has already been struggling with the effects of Corona since the summer, urgently needs financial help to enable brass banding to survive and prosper in this part of Germany."

Enjoy:

Feel free to use the YouTube video as well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ImWQ6s48_0

A crowdfunding page has been set up at: https://www.startnext.com/en/rettet-das-jenaer-turmblasen

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dyke

Black Dyke reach out to worldwide fans for Christmas

December 23 • Queensbury band's virtual Christmas concert production has been enjoyed by Pondashers across the globe.

Jaren

Nordic midnight treat tonight...

December 23 • There is the opportunity to enjoy some wonderful festive music played right up to the stroke of midnight.

Kings

4BR pre-Christmas Quiz: We're Three Kings

December 23 • Name the three Kings in question and a trio of great CDs will be on their way to you as a late Christmas prezzie...

McGhee

Youthful Countdown to Christmas

December 23 • Young players from the Accent Music Education Hub have worked with composers Paul McGhee and Lucy Pankhurst to provide a musical countdown to Chrsitmas.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top