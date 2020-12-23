Black Dyke reach out to worldwide fans for Christmas

Queensbury band's virtual Christmas concert production has been enjoyed by Pondashers across the globe.

Black Dyke's virtual Christmas Concert has proved to be a great success after it was viewed by Pondasher supporters and band lovers from all corners of the world in the first 24 hours.

"Absolutely wonderful and emotional"said one viewer whilst another said it had been "...a wonderful Christmas surprise."

Performance

With Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs at the helm, the 2020 Yorkshire champion started off with Leroy Anderson's famous 'Sleigh Ride' before Richard Marshall performed 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'.

The virtual production which was produced in association with Ryan Bradley and Geneva Group was rounded off with the bolero inspired 'Little Drummer Boy'

The MD also took time to note that whilst the band had missed out on almost 50 live concert performances, they had still managed to top the classical music charts playing the music of John Rutter.

He closed by saying: "A Happy Christmas to you all and a harmonious New Year."

