Gramercy thanks for student support

The award winning Gramercy Brass Ensemble has thanked their supporters who have raised $5,000 through a special 'Giving Tuesday' campaign.

The funds will be used to help support the organisation's 2021 Gramercy Brass Band Camp student scholarship fund.

Last week the Gramercy Brass Orchestra Quintet performed and recorded a Christmas Concert with the choir of the Paterson NJ Diocese under the direction of Music Director Preston Dibble.

The concert took place at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson New Jersey and featured selections of music for brass, organ and chorus as well as items played on the magnificent cathedral organ by Kristin Dabaghian.

Founder and Musical Director, John Lambert told 4BR: "As thanks for all the support we hope everyone will enjoy the music and beauty of the cathedral, as we wish you a wonderful Christmas and good health and happiness in 2021!"

You can enjoy the concert at: https://vimeo.com/491975418?fbclid=IwAR1ywkIuQA-A1HGUFCIi3BZVAur-b504oxStD0BgjjT6mS8muZqHKRkX8DM