4BR Awards: 2020 Solo CD of the Year

The winner is...

2020 Winner: Eire Time by Gary Curtin

The wonderfully uplifting solo CD from the Foden's euphonium star caught the imagination and first choice preferences of four of our panel, with five podium nominations from others.

Podium finishers

Congratulations to Gary, as well as to the runner-up Richard Marshall ('Sonatina') which gained three first choice preferences, and Glenn Van Looy ('Step Out') which gained two first choice preferences alongside their podium nominations.

Six solo releases gained at least one first choice preference in what was a very close run battle for the 2020 honours.

To enjoy:

Eire Time

Gary Curtin

Foden's Band

Conductor: Michael Fowles

Doyen Recordings: DOY CD401

4BR Review: https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/cd682.asp

To purchase: https://wobplay.com/site/view?asset_id=vnXjA1bjE9





Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)





Past Winners:



2019: The Symphonic Euphonium II — David Childs

2018: Life Force — Peter Moore

2017: The Demonic Virtuoso — Owen Farr

2016: Fantasy — Philip Cobb

2015: Parallel Realities — David Thornton

2014: The Symphonic Euphonium — David Childs

2013: Stories of Life — Glenn Van Looy

2012: Diamonds — Steven Mead

2011: Dreaming of the Masters — Jens Lindemann

2010: Moto Perpetuo — David Childs

2009: Salt of the Earth — Les Neish

2008: Audacious — Steven Mead

2007: Eminence — Richard Marshall

2006: The World of the Euphonium: Volume 5 — Steven Mead

2005: Blaze — Richard Marshall

2004: Legend — Peter Roberts

2003: A Winters Tale — Martin Winter