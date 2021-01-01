4BR Awards: 2020 CD of the Year

The winner is...

2020 Winner: Gregson: Music of the Angels

The masterful recording and performances of the equally masterful works by Edward Gregson is the deserved winner of the award.

It was the first preference vote of six of the panel with a further five giving it podium nominations.

Congratulations to the composer, London Brass, conductors Rumon Gamba and Edward himself, as well as the team behind it.

Podium finishers

In what proved to be a close run battle for the podium spots, Black Dyke's hugely popular 'John Rutter: Anthems, Hymns and Gloria for Brass Band' was runner-up gaining four first choice preferences from the panel, with Cory's 'Landscapes' with two first choices alongside their podium nominations in third.

To enjoy:

Gregson: Music of the Angels

Works for Symphonic Brass and Percussion

London Brass

Conductors: Rumon Gamba & Edward Gregson

CHANDOS Recordings: CD CHAN 20127

4BR Review: https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/cd665.asp

To purchase: https://www.chandos.net/products/catalogue/CHAN%2020127

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)

Past Winners:



2019: The Music of Bliss & Howells (Brighouse & Rastrick)

2018: Metropolis — Black Dyke

2017: Dances & Arias — Black Dyke

2016: War Memorials — Cory Band & Tredegar Band

2015: Dark Arteries — Tredegar Band

2014: Gaia Symphony — Eikanger Bjorsvik

2013: When Worlds Collide (The Music of Nigel Clarke) — Brass Band Buizingen

2012: Masquerade — Foden's

2011: Only for You: The Music of Paul Lovatt-Cooper — Black Dyke

2010: Romeo & Juliet — Eikanger Bjorsvik

2009: Maestro — Foden's

2008: New Music for Brass Band — Foden's

2007: Vienna Nights — Black Dyke

2006: Heaton: Volume 4 — Black Dyke

2005: Tales and Stories — Eikanger Bjorsvik

2004: Music of the Spheres — Yorkshire Building Society

2003: Bourgeois in Brass — Yorkshire Building Society

2002: The Heaton Collection — Black Dyke and the ISB

2001: Butterworth — Black Dyke