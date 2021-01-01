                 

4BR Awards: 2020 Band of the Year

The winner is...

  Foden's claim the 4BR Band of the Year award for a second time

Friday, 01 January 2021

        

2020 Winner: Foden's

We had an idea that this may a close battle — and we weren't wrong.

In the end it was Foden's that claimed the 'Band of the Year' accolade for a second time — deserved recognition for their outstanding work in being a beacon of pro-activity, innovation and ambition.

The past year had already seen them secure a fifth consecutive North West Regional title, whilst they also provided the audience at the RNCM Brass Band Festival with a memorable concert performance.

However it is their outward looking desire to explore new artistic boundaries (including their online competitions), honour their heritage as well as develop existing educational initiatives that fuels their ambitions away from the contest stage.

They are a deserved winner, claiming four first choice preferences and five other podium nominations.

Podium finishers

Just behind them was Cory with three first preference choices and six podium nominations after a year in which they have also been a pioneer in online entertainment and competition innovation.

Third place went to Eikanger Bjorsvik with one first preference choice six podium nominations after a year in which they also looked towards reaching out artistically and educationally to secure their future.

There were also first choice preferences for Amersham, Stavanger, Black Dyke, Brass Band Willebroek and the National Band of New Zealand.

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)

Past Winners:


2019: Cory
2018: Valaisia Brass Band
2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik
2016: Cory
2015: Cory
2014: Black Dyke
2013: Cory
2012: Foden's
2011: Brighouse & Rastrick
2010: Tredegar
2009: Cory
2008: Cory
2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band
2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
2005: Black Dyke
2004: Yorkshire Building Society
2003: Yorkshire Building Society
2002: Foden's Richardson
2001: Yorkshire Building Society

        

