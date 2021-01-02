Report & Results: 2020 GBBA Online Solo & Ensemble Festival

There was plenty of fantastic online solo and ensemble playing on show to round off the year in the new GBBA online event.

There was an excellent entry of soloists and ensembles that took the opportunity to test themselves against rivals in the online Gloucestershire Brass Band Association Solo & Ensemble Festival.

Thanks to the assistance of the Geneva Group and Rath Trombones which supported adjudicator Dr Brett Baker and the event, the competition attracted performers from outside the region, which GBBA Secretary Karin Lythell told 4BR hoped would secure its future in the new format. Adjudications will be sent to each performer.

Winners

In the 11 & Under solo category, a super rendition of 'Share My Yoke' gave Michael McDonald from Spennymoor Town Band the title, ahead of fine performances from Phoebe Jones and Finlay South.

Toula Thomas from Royal Spa Brass secured victory in the 12 to 14 solo category with a cracking rendition of 'Red, White and Blues', whilst Luis Charles Thomas from Parkend Silver took the accolades in the 15 to 17 solo class thanks to a mature rendition of 'Pas De Deux'.

It was also good to see a percussion entry, with Edward Jury of Lydbrook Training performing 'The Double Bubble Duchess', whilst there was plenty of high quality playing on show in the senior events.

Samantha Ford of Filton Concert Brass took the Open Slow Melody title. Her finely judged rendition of the 'Elegy' from the Philip Wilby 'Tenor Horn Concerto' enabled her to finish ahead of Filton's Anthony Smith, with Claire Cooke of Sovereign Brass in third.

Classy

Flowers Band euph star Matt Rowe won a high class 'Air Varie & Technical Solo' competition with a classy performance of 'Variations on Auld Lang Syne' to finish ahead of rivals Thomas Dunne and David Hirst.

Filton's Samantha Ford and Thomas Dunne secured the Open Ensemble category title with their performance of 'Sonata in Canon No.1', ahead of Elizabeth and Eleanor Forster and the H'6tet Sextet.

Results:

Class A: 11 and Under Solo



1. Michael McDonald (Spennymoor Town)

2. Phoebe Jones (Delph Youth)

3. Finley South (Cheltenham Silver)

Class B: 12 to 14 Solo



1. Toula Thomas (Royal Spa Brass)

2. Sophie Danks (Lydbrook Training)

3. Luna Arguelles (Lydney Town)

Class C: 15 to 17 Solo



1. Louis Charles Thomas (Parkend Silver)

2. Ella Lewis (Bream Training)

3. Alasdair Woodward (Lydney Town)

Class D: Open Percussion Solo



1. Edward Jury (Lydbrook Training)

Class E: Open Slow Melody Solo



1. Samantha Ford (Filton Concert Brass)

2. Anthony Smith (Filton Concert Brass)

3. Claire Cooke (Sovereign Brass)

Class F: Air Varie & Technical Solo



1. Matt Rowe (Flowers)

2. Thomas Dunne (Filton Concert Brass)

3. David Hirst (Sovereign Brass)

Class G: Open Ensemble



1. Samantha Ford & Thomas Dunne (Filton Concert Brass)

2. Elizabeth Forster & Eleanor Forster (Bream Training)

3. H'6tet (sextet)