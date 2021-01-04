                 

News

Yorkshire Youth ready to hit the road running

Get your musical daps on! There is still a chance to join up with the team at the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band — but you need to be fast

Yorkshire Youth
  The course runs on the 17th January — and there is still join to join

Monday, 04 January 2021

        

There has been a great Christmas take up from youngsters wishing to start 2021 as part of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band.

Course leader Prof Nicholas Childs will welcome new and regular players to the exciting 'virtual' one day course to be held on Sunday 17th January

Demand

The Black Dyke Director of Music told 4BR: "There has been a great spike in demand for places over Christmas which has been fantastic.

New technology means we can accommodate all the players — and we have plenty of great attractions to keep them busy and entertained throughout what promises to be a super day of music making."

Stars and attractions

In addition to full band playing, masterclasses and sectional rehearsals, there will also be a special 'chill-out' room to enjoy a relaxing break if you need one on a day that runs from 9.00am to 3.00pm.

Thanks to the support of the Geneva Group, the players will be able to benefit from the expertise of Richard Marshall and Connor Lennon (cornets); Siobhan Bates (flugel and horns); Dan Thomas (euphoniums and baritones); Brett Baker (trombones); Matt Routley (tubas) and Gareth Hand (percussion).

Optimism and excellence

Prof Childs added: "We aim to hit the ground in 2021 running — and fast. Everyone at the Yorkshire Youth Band is determined to provide day packed with optimism and excellence.

We have a great team to inspire young players, some brilliant music to perform such as Peter Graham's 'Strange New Worlds' and 'Liberty Bell' and we will be using technology to add that extra bit of help too — with players sent their music by pdf e-mail and a guide track recording."

Everyone at the Yorkshire Youth Band is determined to start 2021 with optimism and excellence

Join us

He added: "We hope this is the start of way back to meeting up again person when it is safe and appropriate to do so — so if you want to be part of that journey get in touch and enjoy the experience with us!"

Get in touch

Any new members wishing to attend should contact Administrator, Alison Childs at: alison4horn@btinternet.com

Virtual Course:
Sunday 17th January (9.00am — 3.00pm)

        

TAGS: Yorkshire Youth Brass Band

