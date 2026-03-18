                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Touch of Brass

More music to enjoy over the airwaves from Martin Upfold and Julie Hedge with a broadcast from the West of England Area Championships.

Radio
  Plenty of great music from Martin and Julie

Wednesday, 18 March 2026

        

The Touch of Brass programme is hosted by Martin Upfold and co-presenter Julie Hedge is on the air each week on Community Radio Station Swindon105.5.com.

Not only can you tune in each week and listen to a new programme, you can also repeat things on 'Catch Up' too.

Martin Upfold

Martin's family banding roots lie with Pelton Fell Band, now the NASUWT Riverside Band with whom his grandfather and great grandfather both played.

He started to play on Eb bass aged 13, and went on to play with Swindon Youth Band, the Swindon Young Musicians Club, Swindon Concert Brass and Aldbourne Band.

He returned to Swindon Band and continued to play with them under the late Francis Cowley. He also had time to fit in playing with the Wessex RAF Voluntary Band and went on to play again with Swindon Pegasus Brass.

He started to work with Community radio station Swindon105.5 in 2008 presenting 'A Touch of Brass' which you can hear between 5pm & 6pm every Sunday evening.

In 2020 he was diagnosed with Parkinsons but has maintained his programme ever since, much to the delight of listeners around the banding world who listen in every week.

Welcome

Martin welcomes listeners every Sunday between 5.00pm & 6.00pm on Swindon105.5 or (FM)105.5, on the App, Now on Digital,

Go to www.swindon1055.com and click on 'Listen Live', or if you missed the show y, click on 'Catch Up'.

You can also leave a message to get a track played at martin.upfold@swindon1055.com or info@swindon1055.com (putting your message c/o A Touch of Brass) or telephone Swindon105.5 between 10am — 3pm, Monday — Friday on 01793 611555 and leave a message.

Sunday 22nd March:

Sempre Fidelis (Sousa)
The Regimental Band of His Majesty's Coldstream Guards

The Mill on the Cliff (Reiseger)
Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Iolanthe Selection (Gilbert & Sullivan)
Black Dyke Band

Star Trek Deep Space Nine (McCarthy)
Massed Bands of His Majesty's Royal Marines

Florentine March (Fucik)
Brighouse & Rastrick

Results of the West of England Regional Championships

Ravenswood (Rimmer)
Gothenburg Brass Band

The Champions (Willcocks)
Desford Colliery Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wright and Round

Wright & Round: Cottonopolis (Esme Harper)

March 18 • An upbeat concert march celebrating the industrial heritage of Manchester.

That's Not Banding

Podcast: That's Not Banding: Norway Special — Episode 17

March 18 • Find out how the dynamic duo enjoyed themselves at this year's Norwegian National Championships.

Radio

Radio: Touch of Brass

March 18 • More music to enjoy over the airwaves from Martin Upfold and Julie Hedge with a broadcast from the West of England Area Championships.

EBBC

European judges announced

March 18 • EBBA has announced the panel of judges that will make the decisions at the European Championships in Linz.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Enderby Band - Around the World in 80 Minutes

Friday 20 March • Wycliffe Rooms, George St, Lutterworth LE17 4ED

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Longridge Band - Spring Concert

Saturday 21 March • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

March 18 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd euphonium and 2nd baritone player to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

March 18 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Pro Cards »

Andy Wareham

BMus (Hons), MMus (Hons)
Conductor, Composer, Brass Tutor, Musicologist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top