                 

*
banner

News

New dates for Kapitol Cory Online Championships

Ongoing concerns over Covid-19 restrictions sees the hugely popular online event push back dates for broadcasting.

Cory
  The broadcast dates have now been pushed back for the event

Tuesday, 12 January 2021

        

The Cory Band has announced that it has altered the dates for its upcoming Kapitol Cory Online Championships in response to the latest national lockdown restrictions in the UK.

Battle of the Regions

'Battle of the Regions' has built on the success of the inaugural online event held in September, boosted by the supported of Kapitol Promotions, with the five sections of competition added to by a special University category.

Commenting on the news, Cory Musical Director Philip Harper told 4BR: "We felt that one of the elements which made the first online contest so successful was having the live commentary and judges' comments, something we were keen to preserve for this edition."

Lockdown considerations

He added: "The UK lockdown is due for review on 15th February. Considering that our original broadcast date was just a few days later, we felt this would be a little too close for comfort in the event that restrictions are not eased."

We've therefore taken the precautionary step of moving the start date, and we keep our fingers crossed for better news by then."

New dates:


The new broadcast dates are:

Friday 12th March:


Second Section: 6.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 13th March:


Fourth Section: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Friday 19th March:


University Section: 6.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 20th March:


First Section: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Friday 26th March:


Youth Section: 6.00pm — 9.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 27th March:


Third Section: 1.00pm — 6.00pm (GMT)

Championship Section: 7.00pm — 10.00pm (Part 1) (GMT)

Sunday 28th March:


Championship Section: 5.00pm — 10.00pm (Part 2) (GMT) plus full results of all competitions

The UK lockdown is due for review on 15th February. Considering that our original broadcast date was just a few days later, we felt this would be a little too close for comfort in the event that restrictions are not easedPhilip Harper

Competing Bands:

Championship Section:


Aldbourne Band
Amersham Band
Burry Port Town Band
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 Band
Dalmellington Band
Easington Colliery
Enderby Band
Filton Concert Brass
Friary Brass Band
GUS Band
Lydbrook Band
Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band
Michelmersh Silver Band
Paris Brass Band
St Dennis Band
UNISON Kinneil Band
Whitburn Band

First Section:


Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band
Brunel Brass
BTM Brass Band
Chiltern Hills Brass
Coalburn Silver Band
Dallas Brass Band
Drogheda Brass Band
Dunaskin Doon Band
Freckleton Brass Band
Johnstone Band
Kingdom Brass
Langley Band
Lewis Merthyr Band
Lochgelly Band
Manx Concert Brass
Milton Keynes Brass
North Skelton Band
Pontardulais Town Band
Seindorf Arian Deiniolen
Stranbane Brass
Strata Brass
Wotton-Under-Edge Silver Band

Second Section:


Annan Town Band
Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band
Brass Band B10
Brass Band du Hainaut
Brass Band Westfalen
Broxburn & Livingston
Chinnor Silver Band
Clackmannan District Brass Band
Fjell Brass
Gresley Colliery Brass Band
Ifton Colliery Band
Roughan Silver Band
Shrewton Silver Band
Ware Brass
Weston Brass

Third Section:


Brilliante Brass Band
Cardiff North Lakes Brass Band
Darwen Brass
Gillingham Imperial Silver Band
Hawk Green Band
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band
Lakeland Brass Band
Langholm Town Band
Littleport Brass
Lostock Hall Memorial Band
Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel
Navan Silver Band
Newhall Band
Seindorf Beaumaris
Towcester Studio Band
United Brass
Weymouth Concert Brass
Whitworth Vale & Healey


Fourth Section:


Amington Band
Ashover Brass Band
Askam Town Silver Band & Friends
Blackley Band
Corby Silver Band
Crosskeys Band
Dronfield & Lowedges Community Band
Fakenham Town Band
Golborne Brass
Holmestrand Brass
Langley Community Brass
Loxley Silver Band
Manx Youth Band
Morecombe Band
Oakdale Silver Band
Pangbourne Band
Royston Town Band
Shaftesbury Town Silver Band
Shanklin Town I O W
Simply Brass
Sotra Brass
Test Valley Brass
Twin Cities Brass Band
Wincanton Silver Band
Witney Town Band
Woodhouse Prize Band


Youth Section:


Abbey Brass (Jedforest)
BTM Next Generation Band
Burry Port Junior Band
Elland Silver Training Band
Elland Silver Youth Band
Gresley Colliery Youth Band
Lions Youth Brass
M3 City of Cardiff Melingriffith
Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris


University Section:


Bangor University Brass Band
King's College London Brass Band
Lancaster University Brass Band
Oakland University Brass Band
The University of Warwick Brass Band
University of Birmingham Brass Band
University of Bristol Brass Band
University of Huddersfield
University of Salford
University of Sheffield Brass Band
University of York Brass Band
Durham University Brass Band
Southampton University Brass Band
Cardiff University Brass Band

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

GBBA

Replay button for GBBA virtual festival

January 12 • You can enjoy a week of a showcase performances from the recent Gloucestershire Brass Band Association Virtual Festival.

Cory

New dates for Kapitol Cory Online Championships

January 12 • Ongoing concerns over Covid-19 restrictions sees the hugely popular online event push back dates for broadcasting.

Newspapers

Media spotlight falls on UK banding

January 12 • The national media in the UK is taking interest in the plight of brass bands — with the Express and Telegraph following the Daily Mirror is highlighting the movement's challenges.

Brexit

Musicians Union demands explanation of unbelievable EU decision

January 11 • The Musicians Union is demanding that the UK Government explain why it turned down the opportunity to allow performers the chance to gain free permit access to Europe.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top