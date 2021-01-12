New dates for Kapitol Cory Online Championships

Ongoing concerns over Covid-19 restrictions sees the hugely popular online event push back dates for broadcasting.

The Cory Band has announced that it has altered the dates for its upcoming Kapitol Cory Online Championships in response to the latest national lockdown restrictions in the UK.

Battle of the Regions

'Battle of the Regions' has built on the success of the inaugural online event held in September, boosted by the supported of Kapitol Promotions, with the five sections of competition added to by a special University category.

Commenting on the news, Cory Musical Director Philip Harper told 4BR: "We felt that one of the elements which made the first online contest so successful was having the live commentary and judges' comments, something we were keen to preserve for this edition."

Lockdown considerations

He added: "The UK lockdown is due for review on 15th February. Considering that our original broadcast date was just a few days later, we felt this would be a little too close for comfort in the event that restrictions are not eased."

We've therefore taken the precautionary step of moving the start date, and we keep our fingers crossed for better news by then."

New dates:



The new broadcast dates are:

Friday 12th March:



Second Section: 6.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 13th March:



Fourth Section: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Friday 19th March:



University Section: 6.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 20th March:



First Section: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Friday 26th March:



Youth Section: 6.00pm — 9.00pm (GMT)

Saturday 27th March:



Third Section: 1.00pm — 6.00pm (GMT)

Championship Section: 7.00pm — 10.00pm (Part 1) (GMT)

Sunday 28th March:



Championship Section: 5.00pm — 10.00pm (Part 2) (GMT) plus full results of all competitions

Competing Bands:

Championship Section:



Aldbourne Band

Amersham Band

Burry Port Town Band

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 Band

Dalmellington Band

Easington Colliery

Enderby Band

Filton Concert Brass

Friary Brass Band

GUS Band

Lydbrook Band

Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band

Michelmersh Silver Band

Paris Brass Band

St Dennis Band

UNISON Kinneil Band

Whitburn Band

First Section:



Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band

Brunel Brass

BTM Brass Band

Chiltern Hills Brass

Coalburn Silver Band

Dallas Brass Band

Drogheda Brass Band

Dunaskin Doon Band

Freckleton Brass Band

Johnstone Band

Kingdom Brass

Langley Band

Lewis Merthyr Band

Lochgelly Band

Manx Concert Brass

Milton Keynes Brass

North Skelton Band

Pontardulais Town Band

Seindorf Arian Deiniolen

Stranbane Brass

Strata Brass

Wotton-Under-Edge Silver Band

Second Section:



Annan Town Band

Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band

Brass Band B10

Brass Band du Hainaut

Brass Band Westfalen

Broxburn & Livingston

Chinnor Silver Band

Clackmannan District Brass Band

Fjell Brass

Gresley Colliery Brass Band

Ifton Colliery Band

Roughan Silver Band

Shrewton Silver Band

Ware Brass

Weston Brass

Third Section:



Brilliante Brass Band

Cardiff North Lakes Brass Band

Darwen Brass

Gillingham Imperial Silver Band

Hawk Green Band

Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band

Lakeland Brass Band

Langholm Town Band

Littleport Brass

Lostock Hall Memorial Band

Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel

Navan Silver Band

Newhall Band

Seindorf Beaumaris

Towcester Studio Band

United Brass

Weymouth Concert Brass

Whitworth Vale & Healey





Fourth Section:



Amington Band

Ashover Brass Band

Askam Town Silver Band & Friends

Blackley Band

Corby Silver Band

Crosskeys Band

Dronfield & Lowedges Community Band

Fakenham Town Band

Golborne Brass

Holmestrand Brass

Langley Community Brass

Loxley Silver Band

Manx Youth Band

Morecombe Band

Oakdale Silver Band

Pangbourne Band

Royston Town Band

Shaftesbury Town Silver Band

Shanklin Town I O W

Simply Brass

Sotra Brass

Test Valley Brass

Twin Cities Brass Band

Wincanton Silver Band

Witney Town Band

Woodhouse Prize Band





Youth Section:



Abbey Brass (Jedforest)

BTM Next Generation Band

Burry Port Junior Band

Elland Silver Training Band

Elland Silver Youth Band

Gresley Colliery Youth Band

Lions Youth Brass

M3 City of Cardiff Melingriffith

Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris





University Section:



Bangor University Brass Band

King's College London Brass Band

Lancaster University Brass Band

Oakland University Brass Band

The University of Warwick Brass Band

University of Birmingham Brass Band

University of Bristol Brass Band

University of Huddersfield

University of Salford

University of Sheffield Brass Band

University of York Brass Band

Durham University Brass Band

Southampton University Brass Band

Cardiff University Brass Band