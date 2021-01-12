New dates for Kapitol Cory Online Championships

The Cory Band has announced that it has altered the dates for its upcoming Kapitol Cory Online Championships in response to the latest national lockdown restrictions in the UK.
Battle of the Regions
'Battle of the Regions' has built on the success of the inaugural online event held in September, boosted by the supported of Kapitol Promotions, with the five sections of competition added to by a special University category.
Commenting on the news, Cory Musical Director Philip Harper told 4BR: "We felt that one of the elements which made the first online contest so successful was having the live commentary and judges' comments, something we were keen to preserve for this edition."
Lockdown considerations
He added: "The UK lockdown is due for review on 15th February. Considering that our original broadcast date was just a few days later, we felt this would be a little too close for comfort in the event that restrictions are not eased."
We've therefore taken the precautionary step of moving the start date, and we keep our fingers crossed for better news by then."
New dates:
The new broadcast dates are:
Friday 12th March:
Second Section: 6.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)
Saturday 13th March:
Fourth Section: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)
Friday 19th March:
University Section: 6.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)
Saturday 20th March:
First Section: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)
Friday 26th March:
Youth Section: 6.00pm — 9.00pm (GMT)
Saturday 27th March:
Third Section: 1.00pm — 6.00pm (GMT)
Championship Section: 7.00pm — 10.00pm (Part 1) (GMT)
Sunday 28th March:
Championship Section: 5.00pm — 10.00pm (Part 2) (GMT) plus full results of all competitions
Competing Bands:
Championship Section:
Aldbourne Band
Amersham Band
Burry Port Town Band
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 Band
Dalmellington Band
Easington Colliery
Enderby Band
Filton Concert Brass
Friary Brass Band
GUS Band
Lydbrook Band
Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band
Michelmersh Silver Band
Paris Brass Band
St Dennis Band
UNISON Kinneil Band
Whitburn Band
First Section:
Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band
Brunel Brass
BTM Brass Band
Chiltern Hills Brass
Coalburn Silver Band
Dallas Brass Band
Drogheda Brass Band
Dunaskin Doon Band
Freckleton Brass Band
Johnstone Band
Kingdom Brass
Langley Band
Lewis Merthyr Band
Lochgelly Band
Manx Concert Brass
Milton Keynes Brass
North Skelton Band
Pontardulais Town Band
Seindorf Arian Deiniolen
Stranbane Brass
Strata Brass
Wotton-Under-Edge Silver Band
Second Section:
Annan Town Band
Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band
Brass Band B10
Brass Band du Hainaut
Brass Band Westfalen
Broxburn & Livingston
Chinnor Silver Band
Clackmannan District Brass Band
Fjell Brass
Gresley Colliery Brass Band
Ifton Colliery Band
Roughan Silver Band
Shrewton Silver Band
Ware Brass
Weston Brass
Third Section:
Brilliante Brass Band
Cardiff North Lakes Brass Band
Darwen Brass
Gillingham Imperial Silver Band
Hawk Green Band
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band
Lakeland Brass Band
Langholm Town Band
Littleport Brass
Lostock Hall Memorial Band
Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel
Navan Silver Band
Newhall Band
Seindorf Beaumaris
Towcester Studio Band
United Brass
Weymouth Concert Brass
Whitworth Vale & Healey
Fourth Section:
Amington Band
Ashover Brass Band
Askam Town Silver Band & Friends
Blackley Band
Corby Silver Band
Crosskeys Band
Dronfield & Lowedges Community Band
Fakenham Town Band
Golborne Brass
Holmestrand Brass
Langley Community Brass
Loxley Silver Band
Manx Youth Band
Morecombe Band
Oakdale Silver Band
Pangbourne Band
Royston Town Band
Shaftesbury Town Silver Band
Shanklin Town I O W
Simply Brass
Sotra Brass
Test Valley Brass
Twin Cities Brass Band
Wincanton Silver Band
Witney Town Band
Woodhouse Prize Band
Youth Section:
Abbey Brass (Jedforest)
BTM Next Generation Band
Burry Port Junior Band
Elland Silver Training Band
Elland Silver Youth Band
Gresley Colliery Youth Band
Lions Youth Brass
M3 City of Cardiff Melingriffith
Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris
University Section:
Bangor University Brass Band
King's College London Brass Band
Lancaster University Brass Band
Oakland University Brass Band
The University of Warwick Brass Band
University of Birmingham Brass Band
University of Bristol Brass Band
University of Huddersfield
University of Salford
University of Sheffield Brass Band
University of York Brass Band
Durham University Brass Band
Southampton University Brass Band
Cardiff University Brass Band