Replay button for GBBA virtual festival

You can enjoy a week of a showcase performances from the recent Gloucestershire Brass Band Association Virtual Festival.

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) is releasing six special showcase productions this week of highlights from their recent highly successful Virtual Festival supported by Geneva Group.

From Tuesday 12th January to Sunday 17th January at 6.00pm each night there will be performances from each section of event to enjoy once more.

The programme looks like this, including links to each class showcase:

Broadcast dates

Tuesday 12th

Class A: 11 and Under Solo

Class D: Open Percussion Solo

https://youtu.be/O-pEALF7cug

Wednesday 13th

Class B: 12 to 14 Solo

https://youtu.be/aGuD1FrOcGo

Thursday 14th

Class C: 15 to 17 Solo

https://youtu.be/I6gb3OU6aNQ

Friday 15th

Class E: Open Slow Melody Solo

https://youtu.be/VyJOuPOMOpc

Saturday 16th

Class F: Open Air Varie and Technical Solo

https://youtu.be/Y9J4lD21G8I

Sunday 17th

Class G: Open Ensemble (including duets, quintets, sextets, and band)

https://youtu.be/Hutk8T1ej38