                 

*
banner

News

Replay button for GBBA virtual festival

You can enjoy a week of a showcase performances from the recent Gloucestershire Brass Band Association Virtual Festival.

GBBA
  The event proved to be a great success held online

Tuesday, 12 January 2021

        

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) is releasing six special showcase productions this week of highlights from their recent highly successful Virtual Festival supported by Geneva Group.

From Tuesday 12th January to Sunday 17th January at 6.00pm each night there will be performances from each section of event to enjoy once more.
The programme looks like this, including links to each class showcase:

Broadcast dates

Tuesday 12th
Class A: 11 and Under Solo
Class D: Open Percussion Solo
https://youtu.be/O-pEALF7cug

Wednesday 13th
Class B: 12 to 14 Solo
https://youtu.be/aGuD1FrOcGo

Thursday 14th
Class C: 15 to 17 Solo
https://youtu.be/I6gb3OU6aNQ

Friday 15th
Class E: Open Slow Melody Solo
https://youtu.be/VyJOuPOMOpc

Saturday 16th
Class F: Open Air Varie and Technical Solo
https://youtu.be/Y9J4lD21G8I

Sunday 17th
Class G: Open Ensemble (including duets, quintets, sextets, and band)
https://youtu.be/Hutk8T1ej38

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

GBBA

Replay button for GBBA virtual festival

January 12 • You can enjoy a week of a showcase performances from the recent Gloucestershire Brass Band Association Virtual Festival.

Cory

New dates for Kapitol Cory Online Championships

January 12 • Ongoing concerns over Covid-19 restrictions sees the hugely popular online event push back dates for broadcasting.

Newspapers

Media spotlight falls on UK banding

January 12 • The national media in the UK is taking interest in the plight of brass bands — with the Express and Telegraph following the Daily Mirror is highlighting the movement's challenges.

Brexit

Musicians Union demands explanation of unbelievable EU decision

January 11 • The Musicians Union is demanding that the UK Government explain why it turned down the opportunity to allow performers the chance to gain free permit access to Europe.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top