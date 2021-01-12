Replay button for GBBA virtual festival

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) is releasing six special showcase productions this week of highlights from their recent highly successful Virtual Festival supported by Geneva Group.
From Tuesday 12th January to Sunday 17th January at 6.00pm each night there will be performances from each section of event to enjoy once more.
The programme looks like this, including links to each class showcase:
Broadcast dates
Tuesday 12th
Class A: 11 and Under Solo
Class D: Open Percussion Solo
https://youtu.be/O-pEALF7cug
Wednesday 13th
Class B: 12 to 14 Solo
https://youtu.be/aGuD1FrOcGo
Thursday 14th
Class C: 15 to 17 Solo
https://youtu.be/I6gb3OU6aNQ
Friday 15th
Class E: Open Slow Melody Solo
https://youtu.be/VyJOuPOMOpc
Saturday 16th
Class F: Open Air Varie and Technical Solo
https://youtu.be/Y9J4lD21G8I
Sunday 17th
Class G: Open Ensemble (including duets, quintets, sextets, and band)
https://youtu.be/Hutk8T1ej38