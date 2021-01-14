Mode for... offers five free places on mental health training

There are five free places available for a mental health awareness training course being led by Tabby Kerwin.

Mode for... has announced that it has five free places available for members of brass bands on its Mental Health Awareness Training course certified by Mental Health First Aid England.

It has been made possible by Director Tabby Kerwin thanks to the success of its December 'Jingle on the Mind' event.

Free places

Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "The donations from this event meant we can offer five free mental health awareness training places worth £625 and also support the fantastic charity Mind, with a donation of £50."

The awareness course is a 4-hour online course focusing on stress, stigma and self-care.

Understanding

The training course provides delegates with a deeper understanding of mental health conditions and how to talk about them, as well as invaluable practical tips on how to support themselves and manage stress.

Interested

If you would like to be considered for a free place, please complete the following form: https://forms.gle/XCf8DMMMXRcBVGnz9