                 

*
banner

News

Mode for... offers five free places on mental health training

There are five free places available for a mental health awareness training course being led by Tabby Kerwin.

  The free trianing is being provided by Tabby Kerwin at Mode for...

Thursday, 14 January 2021

        

Mode for... has announced that it has five free places available for members of brass bands on its Mental Health Awareness Training course certified by Mental Health First Aid England.

It has been made possible by Director Tabby Kerwin thanks to the success of its December 'Jingle on the Mind' event.

Free places

Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "The donations from this event meant we can offer five free mental health awareness training places worth £625 and also support the fantastic charity Mind, with a donation of £50."

The awareness course is a 4-hour online course focusing on stress, stigma and self-care.

The awareness course is a 4-hour online course focusing on stress, stigma and self-care.

Understanding

The training course provides delegates with a deeper understanding of mental health conditions and how to talk about them, as well as invaluable practical tips on how to support themselves and manage stress.

Interested

If you would like to be considered for a free place, please complete the following form: https://forms.gle/XCf8DMMMXRcBVGnz9

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson

It's a Prestige offer from Band Supplies

January 14 • If you are looking to purchase a new Prestige or Sovereign cornet — then a £1,000 minimum part exchange deal from Band Supplies is just perfect to give your playing an extra boost this January.

Mode for... offers five free places on mental health training

January 14 • There are five free places available for a mental health awareness training course being led by Tabby Kerwin.

Kippax

Kippax awards recognise service and excellence

January 14 • The successful Yorkshire band has been presenting awards of its own

Brwa

Welsh congratulations on nation's success

January 13 • Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales has offered its congratulations to the nation's bands and musicians in the recent 4BR Awards as it continues to make solid progress towards the future.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top