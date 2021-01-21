New appointments at Brass Bands England

The challenges of the digital future for brass bands will come under the focus of a new Training Resource Coordinator and Marketing, Communications and PR Manager at BBE.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that it has expanded its team in order to support more players, bands and communities with practical advice and creative resources.

New appointments

Angharad Muir-Davies has been appointed as their Digital Training Resource Coordinator, and will be tasked with producing a new set of resources in the form of digital toolkits, how-to guides and training videos.

Topics covered will include fundraising, marketing and risk assessments, as well as delving further into areas such as management, finance and governance.

Resources will be accessible via the Brass Bands England website and thanks to additional funding from Arts Council England's Culture Recovery Fund, select content will be made available for free to non-member bands and the wider music sector.

Clair Donnelly joins as Digital Marketing, Communications and PR Manager and will be ensuring that new resources are available to as many bands as possible, as well as promoting the brass band sector to the wider musical community and general public.

Culture Recovery Fund

The appointments follow the recent addition of five new Youth Development Brass Specialists as part of BBE's Brass Foundations Project.

Funding for all roles comes from BBE's successful Culture Recovery Fund application which saw the organisation awarded £227,189.

These new positions, along with the funding we've received from Arts Council England, give us a chance to up our support to help bands get back to making-music BBE, CEO,Kenny Crookston

Advertisement

Support

BBE's Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "We know how hard it is for bands at the moment and we want to make sure that the information they need to survive and adapt is readily available to them.

These new positions, along with the funding we've received from Arts Council England, give us a chance to up our support to help bands get back to making-music."

He added: "We're in ongoing consultation with bands to find out exactly what they need and are looking forward to producing new high-quality learning materials that are engaging, interactive and accessible to bands at all stages of their development."

Get in touch

Bands both inside and outside of the membership are asked to share their training and resource requirements by submitting requests to Angharad@bbe.org.uk