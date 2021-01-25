                 

*
banner

News

RNCM offers more online attractions

The RNCM in Manchester is opening its virtual doors to entice you in to enjoy more brass and percussion attractions...

RNCM
  There are more musical attractions to enjoy at the RNCM over the next few months

Monday, 25 January 2021

        

There are plenty of online musical attractions on offer at the RNCM in Manchester over the next few weeks.

Brass Band Festival

It kicks off with the RNCM Brass Band Festival on Sunday 31st January (2.00pm) — curated by Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh and showcasing performances from outstanding bands and musicians.

Also included will be access to the memorable 2019 Festival performance of the Wilfred Heaton 'Trombone Concerto' by soloist Ian Bousfield accompanied by Foden's Band.

The performances will be followed by a live Zoom discussion hosted by Brass Bands England and featuring special guests.

To find out more:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-band-festival/
To book you free ticket:
https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=15815

RNCM Percussion Day

On Sunday 7th February there will be a special virtual edition RNCM Day of Percussion.

It will be hosted bySimone Rebello who will be looking at the RNCM Percussion Department past, present and future.

To find out more:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/day-of-percussion/?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Spring2021Enewsletter&utm_content=Percussion%20Day_version_A

Although lockdown is keeping us from sharing live events in person, we've been busy programming plenty of content for you to add to our virtual cultural calendarRNCM

Add to you calendar

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Although lockdown is keeping us from sharing live events in person, we've been busy programming plenty of content for you to add to our virtual cultural calendar.

Our free online broadcasts are only possible thanks to our amazing students and partners.

We're now hugely reliant on our amazing community of donors to support our work. If you're able, please consider donating what you might have spent on a ticket and help us to keep our music playing.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

jAMES sCOTT

Adjudicators lead tributes to James Scott

January 25 • The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators have led the tributes to James Scott following his death at the age of 95.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke opens doors for Virtual Brass Day

January 25 • Brass players across the world can join Prof Nicholas Childs and Queensbury stars for a great Virtual Brass Day in March.

BBWales

Wales to ask for Euro guidance from UK Minister

January 25 • Brass Bands Wales will joined by representatives from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to seek guidance from the UK Government on future European travel for brass bands.

Childs

Menai Bridge enjoys Queensbury connection

January 25 • Members of Band Pres Porthaethwy/Menai Bridge recently enjoyed an inspirational chat with Nicholas and Alison Childs.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top