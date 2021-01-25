RNCM offers more online attractions

The RNCM in Manchester is opening its virtual doors to entice you in to enjoy more brass and percussion attractions...

There are plenty of online musical attractions on offer at the RNCM in Manchester over the next few weeks.





Brass Band Festival

It kicks off with the RNCM Brass Band Festival on Sunday 31st January (2.00pm) — curated by Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh and showcasing performances from outstanding bands and musicians.

Also included will be access to the memorable 2019 Festival performance of the Wilfred Heaton 'Trombone Concerto' by soloist Ian Bousfield accompanied by Foden's Band.

The performances will be followed by a live Zoom discussion hosted by Brass Bands England and featuring special guests.

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-band-festival/

https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=15815

RNCM Percussion Day

On Sunday 7th February there will be a special virtual edition RNCM Day of Percussion.



It will be hosted bySimone Rebello who will be looking at the RNCM Percussion Department past, present and future.

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/day-of-percussion/?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Spring2021Enewsletter&utm_content=Percussion%20Day_version_A

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Although lockdown is keeping us from sharing live events in person, we've been busy programming plenty of content for you to add to our virtual cultural calendar.

Our free online broadcasts are only possible thanks to our amazing students and partners.

We're now hugely reliant on our amazing community of donors to support our work. If you're able, please consider donating what you might have spent on a ticket and help us to keep our music playing.