Fancy picking up the baton?

If you do then the next Brass Band's England webinar is your chance to find out more...

BB England
  If you want to pick up the baton- this is perfect for you.

Monday, 25 January 2021

        

The next Brass Bands England online seminar is aimed at those who have the inkling to start 'Picking up the Baton'.

It starts at 7.00pm on Tuesday 26th January using the Zoom webinar platform so attendees can ask questions and discuss the topic throughout the session, and will also be streamed to the Brass Bands England Facebook Page.

Conducting journey

It doesn't matter where you currently are on your conducting journey — right at the point of bringing in your ensemble for the very first time, or already conducting with some experience this session is just right for you.

It will be led by members of the Brass Band Conductors Association who will share their varied experience and approaches to the basics of conducting as a beginner.

There will also be an opportunity to pose your questions to the hosts as well as share your successes and challenges in the field of brass band conducting.

All aspects

The webinar will cover all aspects of the conductor's journey, from getting started and creating a group, through to developing technique, choosing repertoire, and structuring your time.

Sarah Baumann, BBE's Education and Development Manager said: "We're thrilled to be teaming up with BBCA for this new training and information session.

The Conductor's Association is a thriving community of enthusiastic and experienced conductors, and we're looking forward to sharing some of their expertise with the wider banding community.

Plus, it's a great chance for early-career conductors to ask questions and get talking to each other."

Sign up

Wherever you are on your conducting journey, if you've ever thought about 'Picking up the Baton' then this session is for you.

The webinar is free and open to both BBE members and non-members.

To register go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D118%26reset%3D1
or you can view a live-stream of the session via https://www.facebook.com/brassbandsengland

        

