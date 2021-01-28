                 

BBE BandSafe programme dates

A new series of the valuable Brass Band Englands BandSafe programme has been announced — with a free introduction in February.

  The BandSafe Training is being led by Brass Bands England

Brass Bands England is giving its members a free introduction to their NSPCC approved BandSafe course in a special Zoom webinar on Wednesday 17th February.

BandSafe is a training programme offered by BBE to give music groups confidence in their safeguarding practices.

Free Webinar

The free webinar (£5 for non-members) will include advice on writing or updating a safeguarding policy, as well as information on how the BBE national BOPA (Body of Persons Approval, covering events taking place in England and Wales) can reduce the administrative burden of applying for child performance licensing.

BBE aims the session at offering a helpful overview of what to expect. It will cover the key aspects of safeguarding as well as best-practice approaches in a band room setting. It is applicable to all ages, and an important consideration for all participants.

With the extra licencing regulations around working with young people, though, the BBE-held BOPA will be an added bonus for bands regularly working with young people.

Confidence

Sam Fisher, BBE's Safeguarding Officer, told 4BR: "Good safeguarding practice is vital for band members of all ages and we hope that this webinar will give more bands the confidence to complete their policy-writing and enrol onto the BBE BandSafe training programme.

It has been developed with the NSPCC in line with DFE legislation and tailor-made for brass bands. It's one of the many ways we're working to support a safe and smooth return to banding."

Dates and Booking details

To book onto the safeguarding webinar go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=133&reset=1

Confirmed dates for BandSafe Training are as follows:

Tuesday 2nd February: 6.00pm — 9.30pm
Wednesday 3rd March: 6.00pm — 9.30pm
Saturday 10th April: 9.00am — 12.30pm
Tuesday 11th May: 6.00pm — 9.30pm
Saturday 12th June: 9.00am — 12.30pm
Wednesday 14th July: 6.00pm — 9.30pm

        

