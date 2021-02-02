                 

Open entry for Foden's Whit Friday contest

If you want to enter the 2021 Foden's online Whit Friday contest then time to find out more...

  You can now get your entries in for the event

Tuesday, 02 February 2021

        

Foden's Band have released details of how to enter its 2021 Online Whit Friday Championships.

The band will once again host the virtual event and hopes to build on the success of the inaugural 2020 contest which attracted entries from across the banding world.

Support

The event will also offer financial support to the organisers of both the traditional Saddleworth and Tameside Whit Friday contests.

All proceeds from the voluntary entry fees (suggested minimum of £5.00) with the option to donate as much or as little as bands feel capable at this difficult time will go directly to these organisers.

It is also hoped that all entries will compete with the true Whit Friday ethos of inclusion and enjoyment at heart 4BR

Deadlines

Bands need to submit their application as soon as possible — with a deadline of 1st April.

The deadline for submitting their video entry is 1st May.

It is also hoped that all entries will compete with the true Whit Friday ethos of inclusion and enjoyment at heart — so they do ask bands to read the entry requirements and rules carefully.

Further details

Entry details can be obtained via http://fodensband.co.uk/whitfriday

        

