Whitburn goes to Holyrood...

The 150 year history of the Scottish Open band has been marked in its nation's parliament.

Whitburn
  The band has enjoyed considerable contesting success over the years

Thursday, 04 February 2021

        

The achievements of the Scottish Open champion Whitburn have been marked in the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood in Edinburgh.

Parliamentary Motion

A motion was lodged on January 26th by Neil Findlay, the Labour MSP for Lothian, and stated: "That the Parliament congratulates Whitburn Band on its 150th anniversary; understands that the brass band was founded in 1870 and is the current Scottish Open champion; notes that the Band celebrated its anniversary digitally, and wishes the band all the very best for the future."

According to the parliamentary record, the motion has been supported by several other politicians including Jeremy Balfour, Miles Briggs, Kenneth Gibson, Bill Kidd, Gordon Lindhurst, Gil Paterson and David Torrance.

Widespread success

Since its formation the band has claimed widespread competition and artistic success — from becoming the first Scottish band to win a National title in 1954 in the Third Section to securing 20 Scottish Championships.

It also performs at the Six Nation rugby internationals at Murrayfield each year and has performed at the Edinburgh Festival.

Innovators

Due to the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic the band, in true Scottish innovative fashion has been one of the most succesful exponents of social media performances as well as being featured on Scottish television and the social media of Classic FM.

        

