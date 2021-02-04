                 

Customer satisfaction key to repair success

Rochdale Brass Instrument Repairs has quickly gained a respected reputation for high class workmanship, competitive prices and outstanding customer service.

Thursday, 04 February 2021

        

The recent lockdown has provided one independent instrument repairer with a boost to his business.

Rochdale Brass Instrument Repairs was set up in January of 2020 and has quickly established for itself a reputation of high quality work, competitively priced and backed with outstanding customer service.

Customer requirements

MD Jason M Smith has based his business plan on an experienced appreciation of his customer's requirements — knowing what work he can undertake to ensure that it is completed to the highest possible specification and on time.

He has been a bandsman for 42 years and currently holds the position of Musical Director at the Dobcross Silver Band.

Quality workmanship

He told 4BR: "40 years and more circulating within the banding movement and extensive professional business experience has formed the foundation on which Rochdale Brass Instrument Repairs is based.

My priority is to provide quality of workmanship and service at an appropriate and affordable price.

In that way I can provide a first-class service that meets expectations and gains customer satisfaction — the best endorsement any business can gain today.

I provide a booking service that enables a quick turnaround that gets people to return to playing on their instruments as quickly as possible. All people have to do is get in touch."

Quick and effective

Rochdale Brass Instrument Repairs endeavours to provide a service to all local organisations which includes Local Authority Music Services, community bands and individuals.

It works to customer's budgets and resources to also cater for jobs that can be undertaken quickly and effectively.

Jason ensures he caters for bands with strict budget requirements and wish to ensure that young players needs are catered for. He also supplies instruments geared towards the developing needs of learners and beginners.

My priority is to provide quality of workmanship and service at an appropriate and affordable priceJason M Smith

NAMIR

Rochdale Brass Instrument Repairs has full NAMIR (National Association of Musical Instrument Repairers) accreditation and membership, whilst considerable investment has been made in professional training, specialist tools and equipment in a brand new purpose-built workshop.

Contact:

Tel: 07547707257

Website: https://www.rbir.co.uk/

        

