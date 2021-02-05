                 

Marine support for Kapitol Cory online Championships

Her Majesty's Royal Marines add their musical discipline to support the forthcoming online competition.

Cory
  The Royal Marines Band Service will be giving their support to the online event

Friday, 05 February 2021

        

Cory Band welcomes Royal Marines support for Kapitol Cory Online Championships.

Plans for the upcoming Kapitol Cory Online Championships have been given a further boost by the confirmation of major support from Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

Delighted

As one of the world's leading and most versatile military bands, the Royal Marines Band Service has a rich association with brass bands and remains committed to supporting the genre, with Public Engagement Officer, WO1 Nev Dednum RM telling 4BR: "We are delighted to be strengthening our great relationship with the world-famous Cory Band, and partnering with them as a major sponsor of the 2021 Cory Online Brass Band Championships.

This is a brilliant and innovative project and we wish all the competing bands the very best of luck. We look forward to seeing the results of their endeavours in March."

High quality support

Commenting on the high profile partnership, Cory MD Philip Harper added: "We are so pleased to be able to continue to attract the highest quality support for our online competition, and it doesn't come much higher than the Royal Marines.

We are very much looking forward to working together. It gives a further incentive to all the bands who are currently hard at work making their video entries, and I'm sure everyone will benefit from this link-up with such a professional and highly-regarded organisation."

This is a brilliant and innovative project and we wish all the competing bands the very best of luckRoyal Marines Band Service

Broadcast schedule

The Kapitol Cory Online Championships will be broadcast on Cory Band's YouTube channel across the following three weekends:

Friday March 12th
Second Section:
6.00pm-10.00pm

Saturday March 13th
Fourth Section:
1.00pm — 10.00pm

Friday March 19th
University Section
6.00pm-10.00pm

Saturday March 20th
First Section
1.00pm — 10.00pm

Friday March 26th
Youth Section:
6.00pm-9.00pm

Saturday March 27th
Championship Section:
1.00pm — 6.00pm

Third Section:
7.00pm — 10.00pm

Sunday March 28th
Championship Section (Part 2) and Results
5.00pm — 10.00pm

        

