Vizzutti to give BBE Masterclass

The latest Brass Bands England online development masterclass will be giving by the great American trumpet player Allen Vizzutti — so book your place now.

Vizzutti
  Allen Vizzutti is one of the world's greatest trumpet players

Friday, 05 February 2021

        

American trumpet legend Allen Vizzutti will be joining Brass Bands England (BBE) for a virtual masterclass and seminar on Tuesday 9th February (7.00pm)

Supported by instrument manufacturer Yamaha, BBE's Online Development series of webinars is designed to encourage and develop the skills of brass players and bands.

Renowned

The renowned Yamaha Performing Artist, composer and educator, has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning 50 years, with high profile concert and media performances, soundtrack recordings, television shows, commercials and countless sessions with artists such as Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, the Commodores and Prince.

His extensive treatise, 'The Allen Vizzutti Trumpet Method' and his 'New Concepts for Trumpet', have become standard works for trumpet study worldwide.

Instruments on hand

During the webinar, Allen will discuss his journey as a player as well as covering specifics of practice technique and providing demonstrations on his instrument.

Virtual attendees should have their instruments at the ready too, as there will be chance to participate in a one on one mini masterclass with the star.

Commenting on behalf of Yamaha, Product Marketing Specialist Jeremy Smith told 4BR: "This is a fantastic opportunity for players at all stages of development to learn from a great player and internationally recognised teacher with a lifetime of experience as a performer and composer."

Limited places

Limited places remain to attend the live webinar on Zoom.

Tickets are just £5 (or free to BBE members) and can be booked at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=126&reset=1

A recording of the webinar will be released on the BBE Facebook page in late February.

BBE members will also be able to access the full catalogue of webinar recordings via the BBE member resources library.

        

