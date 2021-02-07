Become a Black Dyke Pondasher supporter and you could well be in with a chance of a bumper pay out...

As things start to look-up, what could be a better way to celebrate your gradual return to safe normality than a £10,000 bonus to set you on your path?

Weekly prizes

As part of the Giant Cash Bonanza, and for just £2 a week, Black Dyke supporters will have the opportunity to win £1600 each week plus monthly 'Black Dyke' prizes, plus the chance to win £10,000 in the annual draw to be held at the end of March.

The Giant Cash Bonanza was created in 2002 to help raise funds for charities and good causes across the country, with Black Dyke linking up with major existing charities like The Manchester Children's Hospital, Port Sunlight Village Trust and The Buxton Opera House.

In with a chance

By joining the Giant Cash Bonanza, Pondashers will not only be supporting the Queensbury band in its vital work but will be giving themselves the chance to win those amazing prizes.



Go to: https://giantcashbonanza.online/blackdykeband