Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 14

The 14th episode of 'Besson Fridays at Home' continues to bring brass band fans different aspects of the banding world to enjoy for the weekend.
Kerr & Shanks
This Friday (12th February at 6.00pm) Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster are joined by special guests Scott Kerr (solo euphonium at Whitburn Band) and Chris Shanks (soloist, teacher, conductor and euphonium at Whitburn Band) will join the show.
The 14th episode of the show which now attracts an ever growing worldwide audience features the newly appointed Besson artists who talk about their careers, instrument choices and their interests in technology and especially online teaching and tutor courses.
There is also the chance to enjoy some multi-track magic from the duo, a brace of enjoyable videos from Whitburn Band.
All this Roger and Philip explains why there are dangers to physical exercise accident — from eyes to bumble bees.
Enjoy:
Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 14 of Besson Fridays at Home
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/
https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest
