Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 14

The team are joined by a Scottish euphonium duo for another episode of chat, music and musical insight.

Kerr
  The duo will be featured on the Besson Fridays at Home on Friday 12th February

Friday, 12 February 2021

        

The 14th episode of 'Besson Fridays at Home' continues to bring brass band fans different aspects of the banding world to enjoy for the weekend.

Kerr & Shanks

This Friday (12th February at 6.00pm) Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster are joined by special guests Scott Kerr (solo euphonium at Whitburn Band) and Chris Shanks (soloist, teacher, conductor and euphonium at Whitburn Band) will join the show.

The 14th episode of the show which now attracts an ever growing worldwide audience features the newly appointed Besson artists who talk about their careers, instrument choices and their interests in technology and especially online teaching and tutor courses.

There is also the chance to enjoy some multi-track magic from the duo, a brace of enjoyable videos from Whitburn Band.

All this Roger and Philip explains why there are dangers to physical exercise accident — from eyes to bumble bees.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 14 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/
https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:

Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w

        

