                 

*
banner

News

Besson Asian Euphonium Ensemble delivers musical message of hope

Some of the finest Asian euphonium players have joined forces to reach out with a musical message of hope for the future.

Besson
  The Besson Asian Euphonium Ensemble is made up of leading performers

Wednesday, 17 February 2021

        

Following the success of the creation on an online Besson European Ensemble and Besson Italian Ensemble in the Summer of 2020, 15 outstanding performers have now joined together to create the Besson Asian Euphonium Ensemble.

Driving force

The driving force behind the initiative has been Misa Mead, herself a Besson artist who has gained a worldwide following on social media with her inventive tutoring and performance features during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Misa told 4BR: "Asia has been able to enjoy more freedom from the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 than other areas of the world, but it was still important to reach out to show the brass world that there is a togetherness in what we do as artists whatever format we choose to perform on.

Bringing these wonderful players together has been such a joyful experience — encouraging, supportive and inspirational. It's been great to be able to engage together in this way. We all hope people enjoy the music."

Hallelujah

Joined by Steven Mead, all the performers are Besson artists with Misa hoping that a small part of their musical personality shines through with her special arrangement of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'.

"Knowing each of the players meant that we could play a small part in creating the music and make it much more of a personal tribute.

I hope the audience feels our love from this video from the messages from the players."

I hope the audience feels our love from this video from the messages from the playersMisa Mead

To enjoy:

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/124152766274986

The Besson Asian Euphonium Ensemble:

Akihiko Ito (Japan/Taiwan)
Boonyarit Kittaweepitak (Thailand)
Hidenori Arai (Japan)
Hiromasa Kimura (Japan)
Jun Yamaoka (Japan)
Kang Chun Meng (Singapore)
Misa Mead (Japan/UK)
Rie Kaizuka (Japan)
Ryuji Ushigami (Japan)
Sotaro Fukaishi (Japan)
Tzu-Hsiang Lin (Taiwan)
Yu-Han Yang (Taiwan / UK)
Yuki Iida (Japan)
Yuko Kamata (Japan)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE

Bring Back the Brass

February 17 • Brass Bands England launches Brass Foundations programme to help youth bands get back to regular playing.

Besson

Besson Asian Euphonium Ensemble delivers musical message of hope

February 17 • Some of the finest Asian euphonium players have joined forces to reach out with a musical message of hope for the future.

BBW

Welsh banding community invited to open meeting

February 17 • Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales will hold an open Zoom meeting this weekend to allow people to find out and ask questions about its work.

A4 Quartet

A4 Quartet to gain prestigious accolade

February 16 • The A4 Brass Quartet will be honoured by the RNCM in Manchester by becoming the first brass ensemble to become Associate Members.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top