Bandstand returns?

Could community bandstands provide the ideal catalyst for reaching out to a new brass band audience?

Grimethorpe tenor horn star Helen Varley is pictured playing near the bandstand in Roberts Park, Saltaire, West Yorkshire.

Helen is a leading tutor at several music institutions including the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, and is keen to see bandstands utilised once again when Covid-19 restrictions allow, as a focus of community music making.

Post Covid

She told 4BR: "A year ago I came across this beautiful bandstand lit up at night-time whilst out running.

I think it would be wonderful if we could get regular music performed on bandstands up and down the country when restrictions are sufficiently lifted.

There is something very special about a brass band concert given in a bandstand being enjoyed by an audience on a warm summer afternoon."

Community focal point

Helen added: "This isn't an old fashioned idea even though there is a rich history of bandstands in the UK.

In the future they can really become a focal point of community music making — and brass bands and brass ensembles should be part of that.

There is no better way to reach out to the wider community — and the acoustics are fabulous."

World Heritage

Lorne recently contacted Helen to set up the shoot with Cobid-19 appropriate protocols.

The bandstand was built in 2010 and is part of the Unesco World Heritage Village of Saltaire. The Park opened in 1871, and had a small band stand for many years, which the one pictured, replaced.

Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian