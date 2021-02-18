Bandstand returns?

Grimethorpe tenor horn star Helen Varley is pictured playing near the bandstand in Roberts Park, Saltaire, West Yorkshire.
Helen is a leading tutor at several music institutions including the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, and is keen to see bandstands utilised once again when Covid-19 restrictions allow, as a focus of community music making.
Post Covid
She told 4BR: "A year ago I came across this beautiful bandstand lit up at night-time whilst out running.
I think it would be wonderful if we could get regular music performed on bandstands up and down the country when restrictions are sufficiently lifted.
There is something very special about a brass band concert given in a bandstand being enjoyed by an audience on a warm summer afternoon."
Community focal point
Helen added: "This isn't an old fashioned idea even though there is a rich history of bandstands in the UK.
In the future they can really become a focal point of community music making — and brass bands and brass ensembles should be part of that.
There is no better way to reach out to the wider community — and the acoustics are fabulous."
In the future they can really become a focal point of community music making — and brass bands and brass ensembles should be part of thatHelen Varley
World Heritage
Lorne recently contacted Helen to set up the shoot with Cobid-19 appropriate protocols.
The bandstand was built in 2010 and is part of the Unesco World Heritage Village of Saltaire. The Park opened in 1871, and had a small band stand for many years, which the one pictured, replaced.
Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian