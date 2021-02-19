                 

*
banner

News

Musicians Union secures carnet travel help

The Musicians Union continues to try and help musicians as they prepare for a post-Brexit/post-Covid travel in the EU and beyond.

Storage
  The Musicians Union is helping their members by seeking discounts from Carnet suppliers

Friday, 19 February 2021

        

The Musicians Union has announced that it continues to work to help reduce costs for touring musicians in Europe and beyond following its latest announcement that it has agreed discounts from two leading Carnet providers.

Carnet

An ATA Carnet is an international customs document that permits the tax-free and duty-free temporary export and import of non-perishable goods for up to one year. It is required when touring groups of musicians take equipment with them in around 87 countries.

It would apply to musicians (including brass bands) who wish to travel in the European Union.

The ATA Carnet allows the business traveller to use a single document for clearing certain categories of goods through customs in several countries without the deposit of import duties and taxes — enabling instruments and equipment to be transported with ease.

Costs

Support has come from the London Chamber of Commerce and Boomerang Carnets UK, a US company based in the UK who have offered discounts to MU members alongside free advice before they embark on what has become a much more bureaucratic process since the UK let the European Union.

The MU states that through the London Chamber of Commerce, the cost of an ATA Carnet for £10,000 worth of instruments travelling to and from the EU for two months (for any number of visits), will typically cost discounted amounts of £180 + VAT (total £216) for an issuing fee and £56 + VAT (total £67.20) for the security fee.

It lasts a year and offers worldwide cover.

With Boomerang an estimate for an ATA Carnet, travel to and from the EU (two months duration, £10,000 value) would be: Basic application processing fee inc VAT £209.88. Security fee incl VAT (amount £4,000) £60.00. Total (estimate) £269.88

Individuals

The Musicians Union has also received an indication from the European Commission that individual musicians travelling with their portable musical instrument on public transport, by rail or air for example, should not require a Carnet — although this has yet to be officially confirmed from the UK Government.

The MU has advised that any musician travelling to the EU in the near future should take out a Carnet — especially if travelling with instruments in a car or van.

The ATA Carnet allows the business traveller to use a single document for clearing certain categories of goods through customs in several countries without the deposit of import duties and taxes4BR

Campaign

Speaking about the latest news, Dave Webster, MU National Organiser for Live Performance, said: "We campaigned hard to avoid the need for such bureaucracy, but we are now striving to find the best solutions possible to the increased costs and paperwork.

It is reassuring that our members can call upon the expertise and services of these dedicated organisations and that some of the uncertainties and costs can be mitigated for our members."

Find out more:

https://musiciansunion.org.uk/all-news-and-features/mu-secures-ata-carnet-discounts-for-touring-musicians

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

dARK

National Youth to triumph on ballet and time

February 19 • Major works by Gavin Higgins, Peter Graham and Gareth Wood will challenge the talented players of the Easter Course of the National Youth Band of Great Britain.

eIKANGER

Thanks a million...

February 19 • Eikanger Bjorsvik's future plans are given a 1 million Krone boost for a third consecutive year from businessman and philanthropist Trond Mohn.

Storage

Musicians Union secures carnet travel help

February 19 • The Musicians Union continues to try and help musicians as they prepare for a post-Brexit/post-Covid travel in the EU and beyond.

aUSTIN

Austin set for 90th celebration

February 19 • The hugely respected brass retailer, publisher and Salvationist Trevor Austin will reach a landmark birthday next week.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top