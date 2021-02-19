Thanks a million...

Eikanger Bjorsvik's future plans are given a 1 million Krone boost for a third consecutive year from businessman and philanthropist Trond Mohn.

The 77 year old, who lives in Bergen was the owner and chief executive of Frank Mohn AS, a multi-national portfolio of oil, gas and marine companies.

Admired

He has made numerous donations to support sports, medicine and the arts and is widely admired in Bergen following the establishment of the Bergen Research Foundation through a 250 million Krone donation in 2004.

Over the past few years Eikanger has worked hard to develop links to the business community in Bergen, with a growing appreciation of their long term objectives finding increasing philanthropic support.

Long term youth aims

The donation will be used to assist the band in securing its longer term aims of youth development in the region.

This has already seen them take over the running and organisation of Hordaland Ungdomsbrassband (HUBB), as well as develop its other initiatives (as above) such as its existing youth holiday programme, EBML Talent project and local school links.

Trond Mohn and Eikanger-Bjorsvik share the vision that those at the very top must gain extra inspiration and motivation by being engaged in the teaching of the next generation of players EBML

Generosity

Spokesperson Viggo Bjørge told 4BR: "We are once again very grateful for this support and the generosity that accompanies it.

Trond Mohn and Eikanger-Bjørsvik share the vision that those at the very top must gain extra inspiration and motivation by being engaged in the teaching of the next generation of players.

The funds will be invested in the band's musical development and planning for the future through our different youth led initiatives."