                 

*
banner

News

Thanks a million...

Eikanger Bjorsvik's future plans are given a 1 million Krone boost for a third consecutive year from businessman and philanthropist Trond Mohn.

eIKANGER
  The band has a number of youth projects that it undertakes

Friday, 19 February 2021

        

There has been a further boost to Eikanger Bjorsvik's long term musical plans with news that for the third consecutive year the leading Norwegian band has received a donation of 1 million Krone (approx. £115,000) from the Norwegian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Trond Mohn.

The 77 year old, who lives in Bergen was the owner and chief executive of Frank Mohn AS, a multi-national portfolio of oil, gas and marine companies.

Admired

He has made numerous donations to support sports, medicine and the arts and is widely admired in Bergen following the establishment of the Bergen Research Foundation through a 250 million Krone donation in 2004.

Over the past few years Eikanger has worked hard to develop links to the business community in Bergen, with a growing appreciation of their long term objectives finding increasing philanthropic support.

Long term youth aims

The donation will be used to assist the band in securing its longer term aims of youth development in the region.

This has already seen them take over the running and organisation of Hordaland Ungdomsbrassband (HUBB), as well as develop its other initiatives (as above) such as its existing youth holiday programme, EBML Talent project and local school links.

Trond Mohn and Eikanger-Bjorsvik share the vision that those at the very top must gain extra inspiration and motivation by being engaged in the teaching of the next generation of playersEBML

Generosity

Spokesperson Viggo Bjørge told 4BR: "We are once again very grateful for this support and the generosity that accompanies it.

Trond Mohn and Eikanger-Bjørsvik share the vision that those at the very top must gain extra inspiration and motivation by being engaged in the teaching of the next generation of players.

The funds will be invested in the band's musical development and planning for the future through our different youth led initiatives."

        

TAGS: Eikanger-Bjørsvik

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

dARK

National Youth to triumph on ballet and time

February 19 • Major works by Gavin Higgins, Peter Graham and Gareth Wood will challenge the talented players of the Easter Course of the National Youth Band of Great Britain.

eIKANGER

Thanks a million...

February 19 • Eikanger Bjorsvik's future plans are given a 1 million Krone boost for a third consecutive year from businessman and philanthropist Trond Mohn.

Storage

Musicians Union secures carnet travel help

February 19 • The Musicians Union continues to try and help musicians as they prepare for a post-Brexit/post-Covid travel in the EU and beyond.

aUSTIN

Austin set for 90th celebration

February 19 • The hugely respected brass retailer, publisher and Salvationist Trevor Austin will reach a landmark birthday next week.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top