                 

*
banner

News

pBuzz around Riverside Rookies

A new musical initiative has taken off with a buzz led by Mark and Laura Good at Riverside Youth Band.

Riverside
  Laura and Mark Good have led the way with the new initiative

Thursday, 25 February 2021

        

Riverside Youth Band have created a free online programme for local Inverclyde youngsters to get an introduction to brass instruments.

Led by Mark and Laura Good, such has been the popularity of the scheme that it became fully subscribed in no time at all.

Riverside Rookies

The 'Riverside Rookies' sessions were born out of the pandemic, and now 12 youngsters have enlisted to be taught how to play a 'pBuzz' plastic instrument by Laura, a music graduate of the University of Strathclyde.

She will be guiding the youngsters through a fun packed interactive weekly course to give them a head start on learning a brass instrument before progressing to Riverside's training and youth bands.

Pilot scheme

Laura said: "We started a pilot scheme in August as we were concerned that young people might struggle without having opportunities through music due to the pandemic.

This programme is designed to teach the youngsters, who are aged between six and nine, basic music theory using a much cheaper and more accessible instrument. We hope that eventually they will be able to join our training band then go onto the youth band."

Year long

The initiative will run for a year and will be split into four-week blocks, each focusing on a different aspect of playing the instrument.

Parents can sit in and watch, although the hope is that once restrictions have lifted, the young people will meet up and play as an ensemble at the band's rehearsal facilities in Port Glasgow.

Laura is also being supported by youth band member Rachel O'Connor who has come through the organisation's set-up and is benefiting from the opportunity to develop her leadership skills.

This programme is designed to teach the youngsters, who are aged between six and nine, basic music theory using a much cheaper and more accessible instrumentLaura Good

Exciting

Musical Director Mark is continuing to take the training and youth bands for their weekly rehearsals via Zoom, but added he'll be watching the progress of the new recruits.

"It was really exciting to see how quickly the spaces filled up,"he said.

"We wish we could take more youngsters but Laura wants to make it a really immersive and engaging experience and ensure she can give each child her full attention.

It was really important to us to make it free too as we know how difficult people might be finding things at the moment. We have always said we never want finance to be a barrier to learning music and Riverside Rookies will hopefully help young people in Inverclyde take the first steps on a lifelong journey in music."

Photo credits: George Munro, Greenock Telegraph

        

TAGS: Riverside Youth Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

swabba

SWBBA on-line closing date looms

February 25 • The on-line closing date for the South West Brass Band Association Solo & Quartet Contest is the 28th February.

MIA

Cross channel collaboration to lead to informed Covid-19 decisions

February 25 • The Music Industries Association is working in collaboration with the French Musical Instruments Manufacturing Association to lead Covid-19 research

Anthony Smith

Smith and Besson...

February 25 • The highly respected euphonium player Anthony Smith joins the Besson stable of international performance artists.

Riverside

pBuzz around Riverside Rookies

February 25 • A new musical initiative has taken off with a buzz led by Mark and Laura Good at Riverside Youth Band.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

February 25 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top