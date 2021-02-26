Renton spotlight for latest Besson Fridays at Home

For the 15th episode of 'Besson Fridays at Home', Phil, Roger and Steve welcome one of the most familiar faces, as well as easily recognisable voices of the brass band world — Frank Renton, as their special guest.
Professional life
The host of countless major brass band events, and in particular Brass in Concert and the European Brass Band Championships, he has been at the heart of the brass banding world all his professional life — from his early days at Black Dyke to his eclectic army life and radio presentation on 'Listen to the Band'.
As you would expect, Frank makes the ideal guest to look back over his career as well as give his forthright opinions and observations — including a look at him leading the famous CWS (Manchester) Band at the Granada Band of the Year contest at Belle Vue in 1981.
Discussions
The discussion documents the popularity of that pioneering contest as well as the BBC's 'Best of Brass' series. We hear Grimethorpe Colliery and Desford Colliery in action from the 1980s, and the team salutes the remarkable Howard Snell for his visionary work as arranger and pioneer.
Frank has selected five of the video presentations tonight from Brass in Concert events over recent years and in doing so features the host and his co-presenters in musical action.
Entertainment chat
It promises to be a great way to start your weekend — with brilliant music, fantastic chat and plenty of entertainment as Phil, Roger and Steve look back at 40 years and more of brass banding with perhaps its most recognisable face and voice.
Enjoy:
Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 14 of Besson Fridays at Home
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/
https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest
It promises to be a great way to start your weekend — with brilliant music, fantastic chat and plenty of entertainment as Phil, Roger and Steve look back at 40 years and more of brass banding with perhaps its most recognisable face and voice4BR
Previous Episodes:
Episode 14:
Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544
Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239
Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157
Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220
Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663
Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318
Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675
Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917
Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493
Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477
Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239
Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8
Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k
Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w