Renton spotlight for latest Besson Fridays at Home

Frank Renton is the special guest of the Besson Fridays at Home team this evening — so plenty of entertainment, views and opinions are guaranteed!

For the 15th episode of 'Besson Fridays at Home', Phil, Roger and Steve welcome one of the most familiar faces, as well as easily recognisable voices of the brass band world — Frank Renton, as their special guest.

Professional life

The host of countless major brass band events, and in particular Brass in Concert and the European Brass Band Championships, he has been at the heart of the brass banding world all his professional life — from his early days at Black Dyke to his eclectic army life and radio presentation on 'Listen to the Band'.

As you would expect, Frank makes the ideal guest to look back over his career as well as give his forthright opinions and observations — including a look at him leading the famous CWS (Manchester) Band at the Granada Band of the Year contest at Belle Vue in 1981.

Discussions

The discussion documents the popularity of that pioneering contest as well as the BBC's 'Best of Brass' series. We hear Grimethorpe Colliery and Desford Colliery in action from the 1980s, and the team salutes the remarkable Howard Snell for his visionary work as arranger and pioneer.

Frank has selected five of the video presentations tonight from Brass in Concert events over recent years and in doing so features the host and his co-presenters in musical action.

Entertainment chat

It promises to be a great way to start your weekend — with brilliant music, fantastic chat and plenty of entertainment as Phil, Roger and Steve look back at 40 years and more of brass banding with perhaps its most recognisable face and voice.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 14 of Besson Fridays at Home

