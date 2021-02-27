Exciting new possibilities for virtuosic trumpet concerto

A brand new trumpet concerto written by Australian composer Andrew Batterham LSO principal David Elton could well develop into a major solo brass band work.

A new trumpet concerto written by Australian composer Andrew Batterham has recently been recorded and digitally released on the ABC Music label performed by David Elton, principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Commissioned by ABC Classic in 2020 as part of their acclaimed Fresh Start programme it was specially written for David Elton who has been principal trumpet of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra since 2011 and who took on his London role in December 2017.

Virtuosic showcase

It has been described as "a virtuosic showcase"which can convey "a spectrum of emotions"in the hands of its dedicatee, whilst the composer told 4BR that he hopes that he would like to be able to transcribe it for brass band accompaniment in the future.

"It is a showcase concerto for trumpet and strings — one that David delivers with such all round brilliance and understanding, but I think it will also work with the colourings of brass to accompany it,"Andrew Batterham said.

Uplifting

"My music is about shared experiences: Love, joy, sadness, despair; music can be a mirror for all of them.

When I write a piece, I'm hoping that it will connect and bring those emotions out. The Trumpet Concerto is no exception, and David's performance was expressive and uplifting.

In the future I'd like to bring the Concerto to a wider audience, and also see it used as university repertoire, so a brass band version would very much fit the bill."

When I write a piece, I'm hoping that it will connect and bring those emotions out. The Trumpet Concerto is no exception, and David's performance was expressive and uplifting Composer, Andrew Batterham

Advertisement

Style

The musical style ranges from classical to minimalist, from ballads to fanfares, culminating in a wild dance designed to boost the energy of performers and listeners alike — the 'Energetic' opening movement leading into a tender 'Ballad' before exploding into the 'Fast' finale.

Batterham's critically acclaimed output music cuts across musical borders and boundaries: he has written for film, TV, radio, community groups, Latin and big bands as well as the concert hall, and his music has been performed by leading artists from Jazz legend James Morrison to the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

He is also no stranger to the brass band world, having worked with euphonium star Matthew Van Emmerick on his 'Homeland' CD release with his composition, 'Caprice'.

To listen:

Spotify stream:

https://open.spotify.com/album/12IVCQvY6AfacPx8VhKmAe?si=zFIPnNIjRwCWOBDbVAY2GA

To purchase go to:

https://www.abcmusic.com.au/discography/andrew-batterham-trumpet-concerto