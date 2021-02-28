                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Plenty of great music, bands and soloists on show from Chris Helme.

Sunday
  More great music over the airwaves from Chris Helme.

Sunday, 28 February 2021

        

Sunday Bandstand: 21st February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-21-february-2021/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â 
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

March Lorraine
Louis Ganne
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)

Hungarian Rhapsody No.2
Franz Liszt arr. William Rimmer
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott (1997)

HMS Pinafore Selection
Gilbert and Sullivan arr. Drake Rimmer
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer (1962)

The Way We Were
Marvin Hamlisch
Soloist: Wilf McDonald
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson (1997)

The Astronaut March
Albert Henry Jakeway
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand (1968)

Kopanitsa
Andrew Baker
Soloist: Adam Davies
Ebbw Valley Brass
MD: Gareth Ritter (2015)

The Light of the World
Dean Goffin
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2011)

I Hear you Calling Me
Charles Marshall arr. J. Ord Hume
Soloist: Maurice Murphy
National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Harry Mortimer (1991)

Largo from New World Symphony
Antonin Dvorak
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Garry Cutt

Milestone — Festival March
William Himes
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Anno Appelo (2008)

Daisy Bell
Harry Dacre arr. Gordon Langford
Leyland Vehicles Band
MD: Richard Evans (1980)

The Nightingale
Harold Moss
Soloist: Ian Shires
Yorkshire Electricity (Drighlington) Band
MD: Colin Hardy (1991)

Celtic Suite
1. Dawns Werin
2. Suo Gan
3. Men of Harlech
Philip Sparke
JJB Sports Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans (1998)

Gently Down the Stream of Time
Kenneth Downie
London Central Fellowship Band
BM:David Daws (2011)

The Blue Danube Waltz Op314
Johann Strauss II arr. Goff Richards
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson (1996)

Carousel
Huug Steketee
Soloist: Dik van Doorn
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Anno Appelo (2009)

The Light Fantastic
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
European Youth Brass Band
MD: Erik Janssen (2016)

Overture To The Magic Flute
Mozart arr. Kenyon
Enfield Citadel Band
BM: Jonathan Corry (2009)

The Muppet Show Theme
Jim Henson and Sam Pottle arr. Philip Harper
Stonesfield Silver Band
MD: Terry Brotherhood (2005)

March Militaire-La Ronde
Gounod arr. Trevor Sharpe
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1979)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

