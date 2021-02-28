Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Plenty of great music, bands and soloists on show from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 21st February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm

Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-21-february-2021/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke Â

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

March Lorraine

Louis Ganne

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)

Hungarian Rhapsody No.2

Franz Liszt arr. William Rimmer

Kings of Brass

MD: James Scott (1997)



HMS Pinafore Selection

Gilbert and Sullivan arr. Drake Rimmer

CWS (Manchester) Band

MD: Alex Mortimer (1962)



The Way We Were

Marvin Hamlisch

Soloist: Wilf McDonald

West Yorkshire Police Band

MD: Barry Thompson (1997)



The Astronaut March

Albert Henry Jakeway

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Geoffrey Brand (1968)



Kopanitsa

Andrew Baker

Soloist: Adam Davies

Ebbw Valley Brass

MD: Gareth Ritter (2015)



The Light of the World

Dean Goffin

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2011)



I Hear you Calling Me

Charles Marshall arr. J. Ord Hume

Soloist: Maurice Murphy

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

MD: Harry Mortimer (1991)



Largo from New World Symphony

Antonin Dvorak

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Garry Cutt



Milestone — Festival March

William Himes

Brass Band Rijnmond

MD: Anno Appelo (2008)



Daisy Bell

Harry Dacre arr. Gordon Langford

Leyland Vehicles Band

MD: Richard Evans (1980)



The Nightingale

Harold Moss

Soloist: Ian Shires

Yorkshire Electricity (Drighlington) Band

MD: Colin Hardy (1991)



Celtic Suite

1. Dawns Werin

2. Suo Gan

3. Men of Harlech

Philip Sparke

JJB Sports Leyland Band

MD: Richard Evans (1998)



Gently Down the Stream of Time

Kenneth Downie

London Central Fellowship Band

BM:David Daws (2011)



The Blue Danube Waltz Op314

Johann Strauss II arr. Goff Richards

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson (1996)



Carousel

Huug Steketee

Soloist: Dik van Doorn

Brass Band Rijnmond

MD: Anno Appelo (2009)



The Light Fantastic

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

European Youth Brass Band

MD: Erik Janssen (2016)



Overture To The Magic Flute

Mozart arr. Kenyon

Enfield Citadel Band

BM: Jonathan Corry (2009)



The Muppet Show Theme

Jim Henson and Sam Pottle arr. Philip Harper

Stonesfield Silver Band

MD: Terry Brotherhood (2005)



March Militaire-La Ronde

Gounod arr. Trevor Sharpe

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer (1979)

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



Enjoy the show...