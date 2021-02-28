Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 21st February
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
March Lorraine
Louis Ganne
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1970)
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2
Franz Liszt arr. William Rimmer
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott (1997)
HMS Pinafore Selection
Gilbert and Sullivan arr. Drake Rimmer
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer (1962)
The Way We Were
Marvin Hamlisch
Soloist: Wilf McDonald
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson (1997)
The Astronaut March
Albert Henry Jakeway
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand (1968)
Kopanitsa
Andrew Baker
Soloist: Adam Davies
Ebbw Valley Brass
MD: Gareth Ritter (2015)
The Light of the World
Dean Goffin
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2011)
I Hear you Calling Me
Charles Marshall arr. J. Ord Hume
Soloist: Maurice Murphy
National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Harry Mortimer (1991)
Largo from New World Symphony
Antonin Dvorak
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Milestone — Festival March
William Himes
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Anno Appelo (2008)
Daisy Bell
Harry Dacre arr. Gordon Langford
Leyland Vehicles Band
MD: Richard Evans (1980)
The Nightingale
Harold Moss
Soloist: Ian Shires
Yorkshire Electricity (Drighlington) Band
MD: Colin Hardy (1991)
Celtic Suite
1. Dawns Werin
2. Suo Gan
3. Men of Harlech
Philip Sparke
JJB Sports Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans (1998)
Gently Down the Stream of Time
Kenneth Downie
London Central Fellowship Band
BM:David Daws (2011)
The Blue Danube Waltz Op314
Johann Strauss II arr. Goff Richards
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson (1996)
Carousel
Huug Steketee
Soloist: Dik van Doorn
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Anno Appelo (2009)
The Light Fantastic
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
European Youth Brass Band
MD: Erik Janssen (2016)
Overture To The Magic Flute
Mozart arr. Kenyon
Enfield Citadel Band
BM: Jonathan Corry (2009)
The Muppet Show Theme
Jim Henson and Sam Pottle arr. Philip Harper
Stonesfield Silver Band
MD: Terry Brotherhood (2005)
March Militaire-La Ronde
Gounod arr. Trevor Sharpe
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1979)
Enjoy the show...