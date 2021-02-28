                 

Iconic recordings added to Wobplay platform

Two outstanding Polyphonic releases from Grimethorpe Colliery and Williams Fairey Bands have been added to the Wobplay recording platform for brass band listeners to enjoy.

Recordings
  The outstanding recordings show bands at the peak of their form under their MDs

Sunday, 28 February 2021

        

Two iconic brass band recordings from Grimethorpe Colliery and Williams Fairey Bands have been added to the wobplay.com recording platform.

Grimethorpe

An expert remastering of Grimethorpe's 1982 Polyphonic 'Firebird' release gives you the opportunity to revel in one of the most exciting LPs ever to be produced by the famous Yorkshire band under the baton of Ray Farr.

Not only can you enjoy his thrilling arrangement of 'Infernal Dance' of the ogre Kastche and the uplifting 'Final Hymn' from Stravinsky's famous ballet, but there are also two movements from Elgar Howarth's masterful appraisal of 'Baba Yaga' and 'Great Gate of Kiev' from Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition'.

All that and there are superb soloists in the form of Peter Roberts with his signature showcase 'On with the Motley', as well as Stan Lippeatt, Steve Sykes and Stan Priestly, and the fantastic concert opener, 'Midnight Sleighride'.

It's a brilliant recording topped by an album cover by award winning designer Hilary Scudder.

Williams Fairey

The 1994 'Double Champions' recording on the Polyphonic label sees Williams Fairey Band at the peak of their powers under the baton of the legendary Major Peter Parkes.

This was the band that claimed the 1993 British Open title with stupendous performance Philip Wilby's 'Masquerade' (winning by a four-point margin), and the National Championship crown with an electrifying three-point winning rendition of 'The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea' by Derek Bourgeois.

You can hear the performances again here — the latter, the winning rendition from the Albert Hall on October 16th 1993.

All this and there some sparkling soloists in the form of David Welsh, Craig Bennett, Brett Baker and Sandy Smith.

Two fantastic recordings not to miss out onâ€¦

Find out more

Go to: https://wobplay.com/

        

