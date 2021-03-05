                 

Getting closer...

Players are starting to see the light when it comes to future contest performance opportunities...

Strata
  Terry and Rob Hardy keep in musical touch ahead of a return to live performances.

Friday, 05 March 2021

        

Terry Hardy and his son Rob (cornet) rehearse in Terry's house at Kilnhurst, South Yorkshire in the hope that it won't be too long before they will be getting ready for their first live performance in over a year with their band, Strata Brass.

Yorkshire Area

The band would have been preparing for their annual appearance at the Yorkshire Regional Championships in Huddersfield on the weekend, but the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It has meant that for the first time in 36 years the pairing haven't been able to take to the stage with the band for the contest — although they both hope that it won't be too long before they can perform in both concerts and contests once more.

The image was taken in in accordance with Covid-19 regulations and guidelines and sent by photographer Lorne Campbell to national media outlets for possible publication.

Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

        

TAGS: Strata Brass

