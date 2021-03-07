Radio: Sunday Bandstand

More great brass band music to enjoy with Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 28th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.



The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm

Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-28-february-2021/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke Â

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Tremont — March

Howard Evans

Wellington Citadel Salvation Army Band

BM: Bert Neeve (1971)

Overture: Beatrice & Benedict

Hector Berlioz arr. Keith Wilkinson

Enfield Citadel Band

BM: Jonathan Corry (2009)



Moonlight on the Alster

Oscar Fetras

Sirdar Wakefield Band

MD: Peter Kitson (1977)



Selection: West Side Story

Leonard Bernstein arr. Denis Wright

Whitworth Vale & Healey Veterans Band

MD: Roy Newsome (2004)



Dear Lord and Father of Mankind

Hubert Parry arr. C. Bolton and Eric Banks

Hoyland Band

MD: David Moore (1998)



Aria

John Golland

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: Allan Withington (1993)



Twilight Serenade

Kees Schoonenbeek

Soloist: Steven Mead

Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band

MD: James Watson (1989)



So In Love from the musical Kiss Me Kate

Cole Porter arr. Kazuhiro Morita

Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klass van der Woude (2007)



Poet and Peasant

Franz von Suppe arr. George Hawkins

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper (2016)



How to Train Your Dragon

Arr. Klaas & Titus van der Woude

Brass Band Spijkerpakkenband

MD: Erik Janssen (2013)



Sur Un Theme Favori

Jean Baptiste Arban arr. Gary Westwood

Soloist: Russell Gray

Leyland Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2008)

The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen

Mary Webb arr. Alan Duguid

Regent Brass

MD: Alan Duguid (2012)



Symphonic Suite from Mary Poppins

Arr: Andrew Duncan

Longridge Band

MD: Mark Peacock (2012)



Charivari

John Iveson

Soloist: Ben Godfrey

Yorkshire Buildings Society Band

MD: Nicholas Childs (1995)



To the Hills

Brenton Broadstock

Melbourne Alumi Staff Band

BM: Colin Woods (2018)



Prelude On Tallis

Peter Graham

Fountain Creek / Pike Peaks Brass Band

MD: Debbie Baker (2011)



The Salvation Army March

J.P. Sousa arr. Ray Steadman-Allen

Amsterdam Staff Band

BM: Howard J. Evans (2002)



Le Pere le Victorie

Louis Ganne

Harry Mortimer All Stars Band

MD: Harry Mortimer (1963)



Enjoy the show...