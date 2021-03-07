                 

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

More great brass band music to enjoy with Chris Helme.

radio
  More great music from around the world via the heart of Yorkshire

Sunday, 07 March 2021

        

Sunday Bandstand: 28th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-28-february-2021/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â 
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Tremont — March
Howard Evans
Wellington Citadel Salvation Army Band
BM: Bert Neeve (1971)

Overture: Beatrice & Benedict
Hector Berlioz arr. Keith Wilkinson
Enfield Citadel Band
BM: Jonathan Corry (2009)

Moonlight on the Alster
Oscar Fetras
Sirdar Wakefield Band
MD: Peter Kitson (1977)

Selection: West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein arr. Denis Wright
Whitworth Vale & Healey Veterans Band
MD: Roy Newsome (2004)

Dear Lord and Father of Mankind
Hubert Parry arr. C. Bolton and Eric Banks
Hoyland Band
MD: David Moore (1998)

Aria
John Golland
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Allan Withington (1993)

Twilight Serenade
Kees Schoonenbeek
Soloist: Steven Mead
Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band
MD: James Watson (1989)

So In Love from the musical Kiss Me Kate
Cole Porter arr. Kazuhiro Morita
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klass van der Woude (2007)

Poet and Peasant
Franz von Suppe arr. George Hawkins
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2016)

How to Train Your Dragon
Arr. Klaas & Titus van der Woude
Brass Band Spijkerpakkenband
MD: Erik Janssen (2013)

Sur Un Theme Favori
Jean Baptiste Arban arr. Gary Westwood
Soloist: Russell Gray
Leyland Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2008)

The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen
Mary Webb arr. Alan Duguid
Regent Brass
MD: Alan Duguid (2012)

Symphonic Suite from Mary Poppins
Arr: Andrew Duncan
Longridge Band
MD: Mark Peacock (2012)

Charivari
John Iveson
Soloist: Ben Godfrey
Yorkshire Buildings Society Band
MD: Nicholas Childs (1995)

To the Hills
Brenton Broadstock
Melbourne Alumi Staff Band
BM: Colin Woods (2018)

Prelude On Tallis
Peter Graham
Fountain Creek / Pike Peaks Brass Band
MD: Debbie Baker (2011)

The Salvation Army March
J.P. Sousa arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Howard J. Evans (2002)

Le Pere le Victorie
Louis Ganne
Harry Mortimer All Stars Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1963)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

