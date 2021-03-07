Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 28th February
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Tremont — March
Howard Evans
Wellington Citadel Salvation Army Band
BM: Bert Neeve (1971)
Overture: Beatrice & Benedict
Hector Berlioz arr. Keith Wilkinson
Enfield Citadel Band
BM: Jonathan Corry (2009)
Moonlight on the Alster
Oscar Fetras
Sirdar Wakefield Band
MD: Peter Kitson (1977)
Selection: West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein arr. Denis Wright
Whitworth Vale & Healey Veterans Band
MD: Roy Newsome (2004)
Dear Lord and Father of Mankind
Hubert Parry arr. C. Bolton and Eric Banks
Hoyland Band
MD: David Moore (1998)
Aria
John Golland
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Allan Withington (1993)
Twilight Serenade
Kees Schoonenbeek
Soloist: Steven Mead
Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band
MD: James Watson (1989)
So In Love from the musical Kiss Me Kate
Cole Porter arr. Kazuhiro Morita
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klass van der Woude (2007)
Poet and Peasant
Franz von Suppe arr. George Hawkins
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2016)
How to Train Your Dragon
Arr. Klaas & Titus van der Woude
Brass Band Spijkerpakkenband
MD: Erik Janssen (2013)
Sur Un Theme Favori
Jean Baptiste Arban arr. Gary Westwood
Soloist: Russell Gray
Leyland Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2008)
The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen
Mary Webb arr. Alan Duguid
Regent Brass
MD: Alan Duguid (2012)
Symphonic Suite from Mary Poppins
Arr: Andrew Duncan
Longridge Band
MD: Mark Peacock (2012)
Charivari
John Iveson
Soloist: Ben Godfrey
Yorkshire Buildings Society Band
MD: Nicholas Childs (1995)
To the Hills
Brenton Broadstock
Melbourne Alumi Staff Band
BM: Colin Woods (2018)
Prelude On Tallis
Peter Graham
Fountain Creek / Pike Peaks Brass Band
MD: Debbie Baker (2011)
The Salvation Army March
J.P. Sousa arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Howard J. Evans (2002)
Le Pere le Victorie
Louis Ganne
Harry Mortimer All Stars Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1963)
Enjoy the show...