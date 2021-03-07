BML has all the talented dance moves

The young players of the BML Talents Band in Switzerland have been inspired to add a few dance steps to their repertoire.

The BML Talents Band, the 2019 Swiss First Division Champion has been enjoying considerable online success thanks to a project it has undertaken led by conductor Patrick Ottiger.

Boost

He told 4BR: "We are very aware that the Covid-19 crisis has made life very difficult for players and bands, so we thought it would everyone a boost if we undertook a special project.

We recently produced a performance video made up of small quintet groups of players in line with Swiss Covid-19 regulations of the dance the world hit 'Jerusalema'.

It was specially arranged by conductor Corsin Tuor and it was undertaken to spread joy and hopefulness that we will soon all return to the brass band scene."

Worldwide hit

'Jerusalema' was written by the South African DJ and music producer Master KG.

It has gone on to gain worldwide popularity, being viewed an incredible 349 million times on YouTube alone and inspiring literally thousands of dance videos — including employees of Zurich Zoo, Austrian Airlines, French monks, teams of doctors and nursing staff at Zurich University Hospital and the Zug police!

Enthusiastic

Patrick added: "We have found that people are so enthusiastic about the sound of brass music and about the young people who make it with such joy.

This project has the great side effect of giving us a popular boost of profile as well as commitment and energy."

The video has already proved to be a great hit since its launch with over 60,000 views on Facebook and 15,000 on YouTube, whilst the band is in the process of negotiating the publishing rights so that it can publish the sheet music itself with it being ordered through the popular NotencafÃ© Luzern.

Enjoy

Here you can see the video: https://youtu.be/fRTm5-b5QBA