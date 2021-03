Interview with Paul Hindmarsh

4BR catches up with Paul Hindmarsh to find out more about the news that brass band music will be featured on Radio 3.

Paul Hindmarsh was asked to curate the three week series of performances.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox speaks to Paul Hindmarsh to find out more about how brass band music has found its way back onto the Radio 3 airwaves with a regular slot over a three week period from 22nd March on the flagship Breakfast show. https://www.4barsrest.com/news/44427/radio-3-to-feature-brass-at-breakfast