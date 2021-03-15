Reserves bench only for Bolsover

                 

The organisers of the 2021 Bolsover Festival of Brass have told 4BR that they have already filled their entry list in all sections for the proposed live-broadcast event to be held on Sunday 3rd October.

Entries

Although restrictions imposed by Covid-19 saw the cancellation of the contest in 2020, the cautious optimism which has accompanied recent government announcements has meant that the popular event has once again been flooded with entries.

The contest will take place the day after the proposed National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with organisers telling 4BR that it will hopefully provide a fantastic opportunity for bands to show to the world that the banding movement is back with energy, fun and fantastic playing.

Realism

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We continue to be conscious that we wish to balance optimism with realism for our 2021 event and that things can change.

However, the response has been so encouraging and with our format of being able to broadcast all sections of the competition that its little wonder bands have grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The facilities at Shirebrook Academy in Bolsover District are first class and we are determined to provide a musical experience that is both uplifting and inspirational as well as being totally safe and appropriate in the circumstances."

We will continue to keep everyone updated to any changes over coming weeks and months, but at present any band that wishes to be placed on a reserve list can do soBolsover Festival of Brass

Reserve list

They added: "We will continue to keep everyone updated to any changes over coming weeks and months, but at present any band that wishes to be placed on a reserve list can do so."

Bands wishing to do so should contact: carolejcrompton@btinternet.com

        

