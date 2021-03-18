                 

Bands asked to consider split-draw or pre-draw at British Open

One off proposal put forward by organisers to help alleviate costs and to manage structure of the contest day at Symphony Hall.

bRITISH oPEN
  It is hoped that the event will take place on September 11th in Birmingham

Thursday, 18 March 2021

        

Bands invited to compete at the proposed 2021 British Open Championship at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on September 11th are being asked that due to ongoing Covid-19 guidelines and associated future potential health and safety restrictions, if they would consider either a split-draw or a pre-draw as a 'one-off' amendment to the event.

Help

The bands have been contacted by organiser Martin and Karyn Mortimer and Contest Controller, Frank Hodges to see if any had objections to a temporary change in the organisational structure of the day to help alleviate cost implications on competitors and to ensure the ability to hold the event safely.

4BR understands that the proposals have been put forward following discussions with the management of Symphony Hall to help build on the initial cautious optimism that would enable the contest to take place after being cancelled in 2020.

Key considerations

One of the key considerations surrounded the ability of bands to travel to Birmingham and book appropriate hotel and rehearsal arrangements.

In addition, it was hoped that it would enable health and safety guidelines and regulations to be fully adhered to with minimum disruption to the flow of the contest day and to help bands in managing financial costs.

Bands have been asked to comment on their current ability to attend the competition and if any issues have arisen that may prevent this, as well as whether they would consider the implementation of either a spilt draw or pre-draw to assist them.

4BR has spoken with a number of bands, all of which are more than happy with any arrangements that would be needed to be put in place to ensure that the event goes ahead4BR

Cautious optimism

4BR has been informed that at present Symphony Hall also feels cautiously optimistic about hosting the event, although the British Open organisers will keep the bands and general public informed of developments with a further update at the end of April.

4BR has spoken with a number of bands, all of which are more than happy with any arrangements that would be needed to be put in place to ensure that the event goes ahead.

        

