Brass Bands Wales to host Youth Forum

Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales is hosting a special youth forum this evening for its member bands and associates — with leading speakers from both sides of the border.

nybbw
  The forum will be held on-line this evening at 7.00pm

Thursday, 18 March 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales continues to take a proactive approach in reaching out to its growing membership with its latest open forum zoom meeting.

Following a highly encouraging response to its 'Women in Brass Bands' presentation hosted by broadcaster Branwen Gwyn alongside Helen Williams and Liz Lane, comes a members invitation to take part in a 'Youth Development' presentation.

Time and place

Taking place on Thursday, 18th March (7pm) it is open all current BPC/BBW members and individual associates and will discuss the challenges surrounding setting up and maintaining a youth band — covering topics such as: safeguarding, child protection, working with Music Services, retention of members, marketing and resources and instrument requisition.

Speakers

Members will be joined by Dr Robert Childs and Roger Argente from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and Matthew Jones from National Youth Arts Wales.

Presentations will be given by Angela Westacott of Rhondda Fach Youth Band, Chris Jeans of Youth Brass 2000 and Lee Rigg, the Musical Director of the Wardle Academy Youth Band to showcase how they have successfully developed their very different organisations.

If you are planning to attend or if you have any suggestions or items to be included in the meeting agenda, please email info@brassbands.wales

We spoke to conductor Gareth Ritter to find out why he feels tonight's forum is of such importance...

        

