East of England Coop Band looks forward to 2022 celebrations

The East of England Coop Band is already putting plans in place to celebrate a joint anniversary in 2022.

east
  The band will celebrate its 40th anniversary and 30 year association with the Coop in 2022.

Friday, 19 March 2021

        

2022 will see the East of England Coop Band celebrate its 40th anniversary — as well as its 30th year of being associated with the Cooperative organisation.

Formed in 1982 with a small ensemble of just nine players, a merger with the ailing Orwell Band allowed them to form a complete line-up and subsequently join the contesting ranks.

Progress

After 10 successful years and progression to the Second Section the invaluable support from the Ipswich Co-op began in 1992. This has continued under the Ipswich & Norwich Co-op and now through East of England.

It has helped the band become established in the First Section with promotions on four occasions to the Championship level.

The anniversary will now see a full history of the band and a compendium of players, stories and photographs being published to coincide with a number of events and the commissioning of a new concert work.

Looking forward

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are all looking forward to being able to celebrate the anniversaries in 2022 and we would love to see as many past members of the band come and join us for our celebration concert, the details of which will be announced in due course."

        

