Welsh encouragement from youth focus

The latest Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales open forum initiative has given a boost of communal encouragement for those keen to help future youth development in Wales.

WALES
  The latest open forum saw presentations and discussions take place via zoom

Friday, 19 March 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales has told 4BR that it has been greatly encouraged by the response to its latest open forum 'Youth Development' presentation.

Excellent response

It followed on from the excellent response to its recent 'Women in Brass Bands' presentation and saw 54 representatives from member bands and individual associates listen to a trio of informative presentations given by Angela Westacott of Rhondda Fach Youth Band, Chris Jeans of Youth Brass 2000 and Lee Rigg, the Musical Director of the Wardle Academy Youth Band.

Questions arose surrounding the setting up and maintaining a youth band and covered topics such as safeguarding, child protection, working with Music Services, retention of members, marketing and resources and instrument requisition.

The excellent presentations really shone a light on the achievements as well as challenges facedAndrew Jones BPC/BBW

Cross section

Speaking about the event, Andrew Jones of Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales told 4BR: "We were delighted by the response, and especially as there was a wide cross section of interested parties that took part — from individuals and bands, to Heads of Music Services, National Youth Arts Wales and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

The excellent presentations really shone a light on the achievements as well as challenges faced.

The constructive dialogue that followed showed that there is a real desire in Wales to safeguard and develop the future of community and educational links to benefit bands at every level and in every part of the nation."

        

Welsh encouragement from youth focus

March 19 •

