Violet showcased as leading light

Brass Band Willebroek's principal cornet player Lode Violet has been identified as one of Belgium's leading young musicians and artists by a national arts and music broadcaster.

Radio Klara, the Belgian arts and classical music broadcaster has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special feature — identifying 20 young musicians and artists who they see as leading lights in their field over the next few years.

One of these is Lode Violet, the 26 year old principal cornet of Belgian National Champion, Brass Band Willebroek and conductor of Young Brassband Willebroek and Mercator Brass Band.

Recital performance

As part of the series, Lode, who is the saxhorn teacher at the Royal Conservatoire Antwerp was featured in a recital broadcast of performances streamed live from Studio Toots on February 8th.

He was joined for the event by friends Anne-Sophie Leveugle, Tim De Maeseneer and Jonas Violet for performances of the quartet version of 'Ruslan and Ludmila' by Mikhail Glinka and 'After Jewels' by Eric Ball.

Lode performed the famous 'Concert Etude' by Aleksandr Goedicke, before the programme was rounded off with two parts from Paul Gilson's 'Quatuor' and a stunning arrangement of 'Lascia ch'io piango', from Handel's 'Rinaldo' and a clever arrangement by Stan Nieuwenhuis of the first movement of Mozart's 'Symphony No 25'.

Enjoy

The live concert can be viewed via: https://www.vrt.be/vrtnu/a-z/de-twintigers/1/de-twintigers-a8/

Image courtesy of Michiel Cremers