Local recognition for Lane

Composer Liz Lane becomes the first non-playing recipient of Lydbrook Band's 'Bandsperson of the Year' award.

Composer Liz Lane has been announced as Lydbrook Band's 2020 'Bandsperson of the Year' — the first non-playing recipient in the award's history.

The Trefor Evans Memorial Cup is usually presented at the band's annual Christmas Concert, but was delayed due to Covid-19.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Liz is the band's Composer in Residence and is a great friend of us all.

She has also provided the band with some great concert opportunities playing world premieres of her compositions — such as paying under the wings of Concorde at Aerospace Bristol, collaborating with Robert Hardy, Henry Goodman and Barry Farrimond as narrators of 'Silver Rose', and playing in Kings College Chapel, Cambridge.

They added: "This award is also in recognition of Liz's innovation and adaptability in taking Lydbrook's 2020 concerts of her music online for the Wye Valley River Festival and the Cory Online Brass Band Championships entry."

A video to celebrate Liz's award can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/LydbrookBand/videos/441066123804411