Results: 2021 Kapitol Cory Online Championships

Multi-media victories for Whitburn, Strata Brass, Lakeland Brass, United Brass, Morecambe, Oakland University and City of Cardiff (M3)

A full report will follow

Results:

Championship Section:



Adjudicators: Nigel Seaman, Steve Stewart, Tom Hutchinson

1. Whitburn

2. Amersham

3. Friary Brass

Most Entertaining Award: Amersham

Best Regional Music: GUS Band

Best Soloist: Dan Robson (cornet) — Easington Colliery

Best Cornets: GUS Band

Best Horns: City of Cardiff (M1)

Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Whitburn

Best Trombones: Whitburn

Best Basses: Friary Brass

Yamaha Percussion Award: Whitburn





First Section:



Adjudicators: Chris Thomas, Simon Howell, Helen Williams

1. Strata Brass

2. Coalburn Silver

3. Johnstone Band

Most Entertaining Award: Langley

Best Regional Music: Strabane Brass

Best Soloist: Grant Jameson (euphonium) — Dallas Brass

Best Cornets: Johnstone Band

Best Horns: Strata Brass

Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Strabane Brass

Best Trombones: Wotton Silver

Best Basses: Coalburn Silver

Yamaha Percussion Award: Coalburn Silver





Second Section:



Adjudicators: Steve Kane, Rob Nicholson, Steve Jones

1. Lakeland Brass

2. Fjell Brass

3. Brass Band B10

Most Entertaining Award: Ifton Colliery

Best Regional Music: Annan Town

Best Soloist: Lynsey Aitken (cornet) — Lochgelly Band

Best Cornets: Brass Band B10

Best Horns: Fjell Brass

Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Bearpark & Esh

Best Trombones: Lakeland Brass

Best Basses: Brass Band Westfalen

Yamaha Percussion Award: Fjell Brass





Third Section:



Adjudicators: Sion Rhys-Jones, Steve Jones, Helen Williams

1. United Brass

2. Weymouth Concert

3. Langholm

Most Entertaining Award: Weymouth Concert

Best Regional Music: Towcester Studio

Best Soloist: Dave Tattersall (post horn) — Whitworth Vale & Healey

Best Cornets: Brilliante Brass

Best Horns: Gillingham Imperial

Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel

Best Trombones: Towcester Studio

Best Basses: Langholm Town

Yamaha Percussion Award: Weymouth Concert





Fourth Section:



Adjudicators: Glyn Williams, Ailsa Russell, Hannah Plumridge

1. Morecambe

2. Woodhouse Prize

3. South Cumbria

Most Entertaining Award: Woodhouse Prize

Best Regional Music: Cross Keys Silver

Best Soloist: Carol Porter (flugel) — Morecambe

Best Cornets: Holmestrand

Best Horns: Holmestrand

Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Morecambe

Best Trombones: Golborne

Best Basses: Woodhouse Prize

Yamaha Percussion Award: Morecambe





University Section:



Adjudicators: Tom Hutchinson, Hannah Plumridge, Chris Osborn

1. Oakland University

2. University of Huddersfield

3. King's College London

Most Entertaining Award: King's College London

Best Regional Music: King's College London

Best Soloist: Kyle Blake (trombone) — University of Huddersfield

Highest Placed Shield Section Band: King's College London

Best Cornets: Oakland University

Best Horns: University of Huddersfield

Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Bristol University

Best Trombones: University of Sheffield

Best Basses: Southampton University

Yamaha Percussion Award: King's College London





Youth Section:



Adjudicators: Gareth Johnson, Glyn Williams, Steve Kane

1. City of Cardiff (M3)

2. Elland Youth

3. Lions Youth

Most Entertaining Award: Lions Youth

Best Regional Music: Dudoreliai

Best Soloist: Alistair Smith (cornet) — Elland Youth

Highest Placed Intermediate Band: City of Cardiff (M3)

Highest Placed Beginners Band: Elland Silver Training

Best Cornets: Gresley Colliery Youth

Best Horns: Elland Silver Youth

Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Lions Youth

Best Trombones: City of Cardiff (M3)

Best Basses: City of Cardiff (M3)

Yamaha Percussion Award: City of Cardiff (M3)

Best New Music Award: Theme Hawking (Yves Meersschaert arr. Frank Vantroyen)





Regional Table:

1. Yorkshire

2. Scotland

3. Rest of the World

4. Europe

5. Northern Ireland & Ireland

6. Wales

7. Midlands

8. North & North West

9. London & South

10. West of England

