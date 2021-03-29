Results: 2021 Kapitol Cory Online Championships

A full report will follow
Results:
Championship Section:
Adjudicators: Nigel Seaman, Steve Stewart, Tom Hutchinson
1. Whitburn
2. Amersham
3. Friary Brass
Most Entertaining Award: Amersham
Best Regional Music: GUS Band
Best Soloist: Dan Robson (cornet) — Easington Colliery
Best Cornets: GUS Band
Best Horns: City of Cardiff (M1)
Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Whitburn
Best Trombones: Whitburn
Best Basses: Friary Brass
Yamaha Percussion Award: Whitburn
First Section:
Adjudicators: Chris Thomas, Simon Howell, Helen Williams
1. Strata Brass
2. Coalburn Silver
3. Johnstone Band
Most Entertaining Award: Langley
Best Regional Music: Strabane Brass
Best Soloist: Grant Jameson (euphonium) — Dallas Brass
Best Cornets: Johnstone Band
Best Horns: Strata Brass
Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Strabane Brass
Best Trombones: Wotton Silver
Best Basses: Coalburn Silver
Yamaha Percussion Award: Coalburn Silver
Second Section:
Adjudicators: Steve Kane, Rob Nicholson, Steve Jones
1. Lakeland Brass
2. Fjell Brass
3. Brass Band B10
Most Entertaining Award: Ifton Colliery
Best Regional Music: Annan Town
Best Soloist: Lynsey Aitken (cornet) — Lochgelly Band
Best Cornets: Brass Band B10
Best Horns: Fjell Brass
Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Bearpark & Esh
Best Trombones: Lakeland Brass
Best Basses: Brass Band Westfalen
Yamaha Percussion Award: Fjell Brass
Third Section:
Adjudicators: Sion Rhys-Jones, Steve Jones, Helen Williams
1. United Brass
2. Weymouth Concert
3. Langholm
Most Entertaining Award: Weymouth Concert
Best Regional Music: Towcester Studio
Best Soloist: Dave Tattersall (post horn) — Whitworth Vale & Healey
Best Cornets: Brilliante Brass
Best Horns: Gillingham Imperial
Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel
Best Trombones: Towcester Studio
Best Basses: Langholm Town
Yamaha Percussion Award: Weymouth Concert
Fourth Section:
Adjudicators: Glyn Williams, Ailsa Russell, Hannah Plumridge
1. Morecambe
2. Woodhouse Prize
3. South Cumbria
Most Entertaining Award: Woodhouse Prize
Best Regional Music: Cross Keys Silver
Best Soloist: Carol Porter (flugel) — Morecambe
Best Cornets: Holmestrand
Best Horns: Holmestrand
Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Morecambe
Best Trombones: Golborne
Best Basses: Woodhouse Prize
Yamaha Percussion Award: Morecambe
University Section:
Adjudicators: Tom Hutchinson, Hannah Plumridge, Chris Osborn
1. Oakland University
2. University of Huddersfield
3. King's College London
Most Entertaining Award: King's College London
Best Regional Music: King's College London
Best Soloist: Kyle Blake (trombone) — University of Huddersfield
Highest Placed Shield Section Band: King's College London
Best Cornets: Oakland University
Best Horns: University of Huddersfield
Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Bristol University
Best Trombones: University of Sheffield
Best Basses: Southampton University
Yamaha Percussion Award: King's College London
Youth Section:
Adjudicators: Gareth Johnson, Glyn Williams, Steve Kane
1. City of Cardiff (M3)
2. Elland Youth
3. Lions Youth
Most Entertaining Award: Lions Youth
Best Regional Music: Dudoreliai
Best Soloist: Alistair Smith (cornet) — Elland Youth
Highest Placed Intermediate Band: City of Cardiff (M3)
Highest Placed Beginners Band: Elland Silver Training
Best Cornets: Gresley Colliery Youth
Best Horns: Elland Silver Youth
Best Euphoniums & Baritones: Lions Youth
Best Trombones: City of Cardiff (M3)
Best Basses: City of Cardiff (M3)
Yamaha Percussion Award: City of Cardiff (M3)
Best New Music Award: Theme Hawking (Yves Meersschaert arr. Frank Vantroyen)
Regional Table:
1. Yorkshire
2. Scotland
3. Rest of the World
4. Europe
5. Northern Ireland & Ireland
6. Wales
7. Midlands
8. North & North West
9. London & South
10. West of England