Foden's launch 'PlayAlong' virtual resource

There is a great opportunity for young players to benefit from great virtual help from Foden's stars — and its all free.

Foden's Band has announced the release of a new free resource entitled 'PlayAlong with Foden's' which gives players the opportunity to be accompanied 'virtually' by members of the band.

Latest project

Speaking about the project Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We're pleased to release our latest project, which we hope will provide motivation for players as a return to band approaches, and also serves as a great educational resource for teachers and students.

Our in-house team of Jonny Bates, John Barber, Ian Raisbeck, Nick Birch and Iain McKnight have produced 15 new arrangements/compositions with flexible solo parts in C, Bb, Eb and F. The commissions cover a wide range of styles and are great fun to play!"

Expertise help

He added: "Richard Poole has once again provided the expertise to ensure that performers can be accompanied in their own homes by players from the band, and we would like to thank Arts Council England for supporting our release which we believe is the first project of its kind in this specific format."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5eP-EzIGvlTUBr1MyUlLJcApcch4-fW9