Foden's launch 'PlayAlong' virtual resource

Foden's Band has announced the release of a new free resource entitled 'PlayAlong with Foden's' which gives players the opportunity to be accompanied 'virtually' by members of the band.
Latest project
Speaking about the project Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We're pleased to release our latest project, which we hope will provide motivation for players as a return to band approaches, and also serves as a great educational resource for teachers and students.
Our in-house team of Jonny Bates, John Barber, Ian Raisbeck, Nick Birch and Iain McKnight have produced 15 new arrangements/compositions with flexible solo parts in C, Bb, Eb and F. The commissions cover a wide range of styles and are great fun to play!"
Expertise help
He added: "Richard Poole has once again provided the expertise to ensure that performers can be accompanied in their own homes by players from the band, and we would like to thank Arts Council England for supporting our release which we believe is the first project of its kind in this specific format."
Find out more
To find out more go to: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5eP-EzIGvlTUBr1MyUlLJcApcch4-fW9