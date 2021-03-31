                 

*
banner

News

Foden's launch 'PlayAlong' virtual resource

There is a great opportunity for young players to benefit from great virtual help from Foden's stars — and its all free.

Fodens
  The free playalong initiative has been launched by Foden's Band

Wednesday, 31 March 2021

        

Foden's Band has announced the release of a new free resource entitled 'PlayAlong with Foden's' which gives players the opportunity to be accompanied 'virtually' by members of the band.

Latest project

Speaking about the project Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We're pleased to release our latest project, which we hope will provide motivation for players as a return to band approaches, and also serves as a great educational resource for teachers and students.

Our in-house team of Jonny Bates, John Barber, Ian Raisbeck, Nick Birch and Iain McKnight have produced 15 new arrangements/compositions with flexible solo parts in C, Bb, Eb and F. The commissions cover a wide range of styles and are great fun to play!"

Expertise help

He added: "Richard Poole has once again provided the expertise to ensure that performers can be accompanied in their own homes by players from the band, and we would like to thank Arts Council England for supporting our release which we believe is the first project of its kind in this specific format."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5eP-EzIGvlTUBr1MyUlLJcApcch4-fW9

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Arfon

4BR Wednesday Interview with Arfon Owen

March 31 • 4BR catches up with the Yamaha tenor horn star to talk about his work inspiring youngsters to play brass in a rural region outside Stavanger.

Fodens

Foden's launch 'PlayAlong' virtual resource

March 31 • There is a great opportunity for young players to benefit from great virtual help from Foden's stars — and its all free.

Museum

Banding couple call for banding help with mining museum

March 31 • A small mining museum run by a former CWS (Manchester) bandsman and his wife are looking for help to celebrate the connection between the industry and brass bands.

England

BBE launches Easter Break foundation fun for youngsters

March 31 • There is a great chance to get really young players inspired by the sound of brass with Brass Band England's latest initiative.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

March 29 • When we all get back to the band room , hopefully soon, we will be seeking to fill our vacancy for Musical Director. We are currently a Midlands Second Section Band and rehearse every Tuesday in Cleobury Mortimer.

The Marple Band

March 28 • If you are thinking of a change of scenery and would like to play for a 1st Section band in the NW area, then the Marple Band maybe the band for you. We are a friendly and sociable band and have vacancies for Bass and Cornet players. Positions negotiable

Chadderton Band

March 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top